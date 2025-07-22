🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Economy and MarketsRivers

Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ethiopia Face Worst Drought in History as UN Warns of Global Slow-Moving Catastrophe

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a joint report released by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the U.S. National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), and the International Drought Resilience Alliance, experts have warned that some of the most widespread and destructive droughts in recorded history have taken place between 2023 and mid-2025.

“Drought is a silent killer,” declared Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD’s Executive Secretary, emphasising how drought creeps in slowly, depleting resources and taking a devastating toll on communities. NDMC Director Dr Mark Svoboda echoed this sentiment, calling it “not a dry spell, but a global catastrophe in slow motion—the worst [he’s] ever seen.”

🌍 Key Regional Impacts

  • Eastern and Southern Africa:

    Approximately 90 million people now face acute hunger. Several regions in Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi have experienced their most severe droughts ever recorded. Zimbabwe’s 2024 maize harvest dropped by 70%, causing maize prices to double, and 9,000 cattle died from thirst and starvation.

  • Somalia:

    A staggering 43,000 people died in 2022 alone due to drought-linked famine. The crisis continues into 2025, with about 25% of the population currently experiencing crisis-level food insecurity.

  • Zambia:

    The drought has triggered one of the worst energy emergencies in the world. Zambia’s primary power source—the Kariba Dam on the Zambezi River—saw water levels dive to 7% capacity, resulting in up to 21-hour electricity blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries, and factories have either shut down or severely scaled back operations.

📌 Recommendations & Responses

The report calls for urgent, coordinated action including:

Early Warning Systems – Real-time monitoring for drought impacts to enable rapid response.

  1. Nature-Based Solutions – Restoring watersheds and encouraging the use of drought-resistant indigenous crops.

  2. Resilient Infrastructure – Expanding off-grid energy solutions and securing sustainable water supplies.

  3. International Cooperation – Especially important for transboundary rivers like the Zambezi and for ensuring food and resource trade resilience.

✍️ Why This Matters

This is not a short-term crisis—it’s an escalating catastrophe that undermines food production, disrupts healthcare and power supply systems, and erodes political and economic stability. As Dr. Svoboda observed, drought is more than just environmental—it’s a profound humanitarian crisis that threatens millions of lives.

