Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of doing business.

Deputy Governor Mani Mummuni made the call during a high-level town hall meeting with stakeholders on the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) in Gusau on Monday. The event was organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to accelerate subnational business climate reforms.

Highlighting PEBEC’s mission, Mummuni said the initiative aims to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and reshape perceptions about Nigeria’s business environment.

“Zamfara has fully embraced the SABER initiative of the Federal Government. We’ve set up a State Ease of Doing Business Council to lead and coordinate all reform programs,” he said.

According to the Deputy Governor, the state government has taken several steps to promote business growth, including amending outdated laws, introducing Executive Orders, and streamlining land administration procedures.

Further measures include:

Simplified tax regimes

Improved infrastructure

Business incentives and waivers

Enhanced systems for resolving commercial disputes

Mummuni also announced the establishment of five Small Claims Courts to resolve business-related disputes quickly and efficiently.

“All these reforms are part of our broader effort to domesticate SABER and attract investment. Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration remains committed to reforms that reflect the aspirations of the people,” he added.

The deputy governor also urged residents to continue praying for peace and stability, which he described as foundational to sustained development.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sani Bukkuyum, the State PEBEC Focal Person and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Planning, encouraged stakeholders to diligently implement all resolutions from the meeting. He pledged continued capacity-building support for inclusive economic growth.

Similarly, Alhaji Aminu Guraguri, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, emphasized that Zamfara is rich in human and natural resources. He called for bolder policies, meaningful partnerships, and reforms to unlock the state’s full economic potential and attract local and foreign investors.

“Let us work together to make Zamfara a business-friendly state where growth is visible, and opportunity is abundant,” Guraguri said.

(NAN)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by The Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.