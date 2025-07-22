Wike Backs Edo Governor Over Peter Obi Visit Protocol

22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has thrown his weight behind the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the requirement for prior notification from former presidential candidate Peter Obi before visiting the state. This development has sparked interest in the dynamics of high-profile visits to the state and the importance of security protocols.

Security Protocols

According to Wike, as the chief security officer of the state, Governor Okpebholo is responsible for ensuring the safety of high-profile visitors like Peter Obi. Wike cited his own experience as Rivers State Governor, where he provided security and logistics for Obi during his presidential campaign visits. He stressed that prior notification is essential for the state government to provide adequate security and logistical support, mitigating potential risks.

Governor’s Responsibility

Wike emphasized that the governor will be held accountable if anything happens to Obi while in the state unannounced. This underscores the importance of security protocols and the need for visitors to notify the state government ahead of their visit. The requirement for prior notification is not only a security measure but also a way to ensure that the state government can provide the necessary support for a smooth visit.

Implications for Future Visits

The decision to require prior notification from high-profile visitors like Peter Obi is likely to have implications for future visits to the state. It sets a precedent for other dignitaries and visitors to follow similar protocols, ensuring that the state government is always prepared to provide the necessary security and logistical support. This move is expected to enhance the overall safety and security of visitors to the state.

Support for Governor Okpebholo’s Administration

Wike’s backing of Governor Okpebholo’s decision is also seen as a show of support for the governor’s administration. As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Wike’s endorsement carries significant weight, and it is likely to boost the governor’s confidence in implementing his policies and programs. The support is also expected to strengthen the relationship between the state government and other stakeholders, including politicians and traditional leaders.

The backing of Governor Okpebholo’s decision by Wike highlights the importance of security protocols in high-profile visits. As the state government continues to prioritize the safety of visitors, it is expected that other dignitaries will take note of the requirement for prnotification. This development is a testament to the governor’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of all visitors to the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.