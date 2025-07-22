UK, France, Canada, and 22 Others Condemn Israel Over ‘Inhumane Killing’ of Gaza Civilians Seeking Aid

In a bold and unified statement on Monday, more than two dozen countries — including key Israeli allies such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Australia — joined the European Union in calling for an immediate end to the war on Gaza, citing unprecedented levels of humanitarian devastation.

The joint statement reflects a significant shift in tone from many of Israel’s staunchest international supporters, marking what observers are calling the most direct condemnation yet of the ongoing conflict that has ravaged the Palestinian enclave for nearly two years.

“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths,” the statement reads, as it urges an immediate negotiated ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The war, which began following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that killed at least 1,129 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 251 others, has since escalated into a humanitarian catastrophe. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 59,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed during Israel’s retaliatory military operations.

Aid Blockades and Civilian Deaths

The countries sharply criticized Israel’s handling of humanitarian access, calling it a “drip-feeding” of aid and pointing to the deaths of over 875 people who were killed while trying to access food and water since late May.

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the countries said. “The denial of essential humanitarian assistance is unacceptable. Israel must comply with international humanitarian law.”

Growing International Isolation

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego, reporting from London, described the joint statement as a turning point:

“This is a significant escalation in rhetoric, not just from Europe but from a broader global coalition including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan. The level of coordinated pressure is unprecedented.”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed the urgency of the moment in his address to Parliament, calling for lasting peace and acknowledging the efforts of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

“There is no military solution,” Lammy said. “The next ceasefire must be the last ceasefire.”

Despite ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas, a breakthrough remains elusive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to assert that military pressure is key to extracting concessions from Hamas, casting doubt on the prospects for a sustainable truce.

Mounting Casualties and Political Stakes

The growing international condemnation adds further pressure on Israel, which is increasingly isolated diplomatically. While the U.S. remains a staunch ally, internal dissent and global frustration are forcing Washington to reassess its position amid reports of war crimes and famine in Gaza.

The United Nations has yet to formally declare famine, despite widespread hunger, amputations, and displacement. The humanitarian crisis, fueled by Israel’s blockade and ongoing military operations, has left Gaza’s two million residents in what aid agencies describe as “hellish” conditions.

As international patience wears thin, calls for accountability and lasting peace are growing louder — and for the first time, even among Israel’s closest allies.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.