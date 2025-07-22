Trump Administration Declassifies 230,000 Pages on MLK Jr.’s Assassination Amid Epstein Case Fallout

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – In a dramatic move drawing both praise and suspicion, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has declassified and released more than 230,000 pages of intelligence files related to the 1968 assassination of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., decades after the documents were sealed by court order.

The release, announced Monday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, was hailed as “unprecedented” and positioned by the Trump team as a gesture of “complete transparency”—a pillar of his post-presidency media strategy.

Dr. King was murdered in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, with James Earl Ray convicted for the killing. However, King’s children—Martin Luther King III, 67, and Bernice King, 62—have long questioned the official version of events.

Now, with access to the vast trove of government surveillance, counterintelligence operations, and sealed testimony, the family is leading a private review to uncover whether decades of suspicion were justified.

A Family’s Pain, A Nation’s Curiosity

In their joint statement, the King children called the assassination “a captivating public curiosity for decades,” but emphasized that the files must be examined within a “full historical context.”

The statement also condemned the FBI’s disinformation and surveillance campaign, led by former Director J. Edgar Hoover, against their father and the Civil Rights Movement. The documents, they said, reveal a “predatory, invasive, and deeply disturbing” campaign aimed at destroying Dr. King’s credibility and dismantling the momentum for racial justice.

“These actions were not only invasions of privacy,” the statement read, “but intentional assaults on the truth.”

From JFK to MLK: A Pattern of Release

The declassification follows similar document releases authorized by Trump in past years concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 1968 murder of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

All three sets of files—King’s, JFK’s, and RFK’s—had been sealed under court orders or classified status for decades.

In this case, the Department of Justice requested early release in June 2024, lifting the seal nearly three years ahead of schedule—King’s files were originally set to remain sealed until 2027.

Timing Raises Eyebrows Amid Epstein Controversy

The release has not gone unnoticed in political circles, especially as it coincides with Trump’s mounting pressure to limit public scrutiny over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Social media commentators and political analysts speculate that the strategic timing—just days after Trump instructed the DOJ to release only the grand jury portion of Epstein’s testimony—might be a deliberate attempt to divert public attention.

So far, Trump has not publicly commented on the MLK files’ release, nor have his critics stopped drawing the comparison.

What’s in the Files? Unanswered Questions Remain

While the files are now publicly accessible through the U.S. National Archives, analysts and historians caution that it may take months—if not years—to fully digest the data trove.

It remains unclear whether the documents will provide new insight into King’s assassination, the broader civil rights movement, or previously unknown FBI operations.

Still, for many Americans—and especially African Americans—the release is a long-overdue step toward reckoning with one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.