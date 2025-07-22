🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Tinubu’s Buhari Tribute Resonates Across North as Symbol of Political Brotherhood

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari has stirred a wave of reactions across the northern political spectrum, reigniting conversations about legacy, loyalty, and national memory.

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu, in a public statement delivered during a recent northern event, praised Buhari for his years of “sacrifice, integrity, and unwavering service” to the nation. The president described Buhari as a “pillar of stability” whose leadership redefined northern influence in Nigerian politics and left a lasting imprint on national governance.

Naija247news understands that the tribute was carefully framed to resonate with northern political leaders, traditional rulers, and grassroots supporters who still hold Buhari in high esteem. By positioning Buhari as a figure of national unity, Tinubu appears to be reinforcing his ties with northern political elites and consolidating support ahead of key policy reforms.

According to Naija247news, political observers view the tribute not only as a gesture of respect but also as a strategic reaffirmation of the long-standing alliance between the South-West and the North within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The message is seen as part of a broader effort by the Tinubu administration to stabilize internal party dynamics and maintain regional harmony.

Naija247news reports that the president’s remarks have been widely shared across northern media platforms, drawing praise from loyalists of the former president, as well as prominent emirs and opinion leaders. Some have interpreted the tribute as a symbolic reassurance to the North that Buhari’s legacy will not be erased but honored within Tinubu’s national vision.

However, critics argue that such tributes, while emotionally resonant, must be matched with tangible governance outcomes that reflect the values Buhari championed—particularly in areas of anti-corruption, security, and infrastructure development.

As the Tinubu administration advances into its second year, analysts suggest that gestures like these are likely to play a growing role in sustaining political goodwill, especially among northern stakeholders whose support remains crucial to Nigeria’s fragile power balance.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

