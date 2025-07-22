🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
CrimeWatch

Suspected Cultist Arrested for Vandalising Power Infrastructure in Akwa Ibom

By: Naija247news

Date:

Uyo, July 21, 2025 — The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of being a member of a cult group and engaging in the rampant vandalism of public electric installations, including feeder transformers and high-tension cables, in Abak Local Government Area.

The arrest, confirmed in an official statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, took place on Saturday, July 20, following actionable intelligence provided by concerned residents.

“At approximately 6:55 p.m., operatives of the Command proceeded to No. 80 School Road, by Oku Abak in Abak LGA, where the suspect was apprehended,” said John. “During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to being a member of the Iceland Confraternity, a group allegedly responsible for destroying critical public infrastructure in the state.”

The suspect, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was reportedly found in possession of several disturbing items when officers conducted a search of his residence. Items recovered included a human skull, a transformer step-down insulator, a circuit breaker, an electric meter, and multiple electrical fuses — all believed to be linked to his criminal activities.

Police authorities believe the arrest may help crack down on a wider network of vandals and cult elements operating in the region. DSP John noted that investigations are ongoing and assured the public that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Akwa Ibom State Command reiterated its commitment to rooting out criminality, particularly crimes that sabotage public utilities and endanger community safety.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police division.

