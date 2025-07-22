🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Sports

Super Falcons Soar to WAFCON Finals with Thrilling Win Over Banyana

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, July 2025/Naija 247news

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured a spot in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a nail-biting 2-1 victory over defending champions South Africa. The win marks a significant milestone for the team, and fans are eagerly anticipating their next match.

A Match to Remember

Rasheedat Ajibade’s penalty kick in the 45th minute gave Nigeria a 1-0 lead heading into the break. However, the Banyana Banyana fought back in the second half, equalizing through Linda Motlhalo’s penalty kick in the 60th minute. The match seemed headed for extra time, but Michelle Alozie’s dramatic stoppage-time goal in the 90+4th minute sealed a thrilling win for the Falcons.

The Road to the Final

With this win, the Super Falcons have set the stage for a potentially historic moment. They will now await the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Morocco and Ghana to determine their opponent in the final. The team is one step closer to claiming a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, and fans are optimistic about their chances.

Team’s Determination

The Super Falcons’ victory is a testament to the team’s unwavering determination and commitment to excellence. Despite facing stiff competition from the defending champions, the team showed remarkable resilience and skill, ultimately emerging victorious. The win is a significant morale booster for the team as they prepare for the final.

Fans’ Expectations

As the Super Falcons gear up for the final, fans are expecting a thrilling match. With the team’s impressive performance against South Africa, fans are confident that they can bring home the coveted title. The team’s dedication and hard work have earned them a spot in the final, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to celebrate with the team.

The Super Falcons’ victory over South Africa is a testament to the team’s skill, determination, and perseverance. As they prepare for the final, fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting match. With their eyes on the prize, the Super Falcons are poised to make a strong statement in the tournament.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

