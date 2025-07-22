SEC, Finance Ministry Push Bold Reforms to Unlock $500bn in Assets, Empower Nigeria’s 774 LGAs

📍By Naija247news Editorial Team | July 22, 2025 | Abuja

Abuja— Nigeria’s push toward a $1 trillion economy gained new momentum on Tuesday as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, unveiled bold, interlocking reform agendas focused on capital market liberalization and grassroots governance.

At two separate high-level policy forums in Abuja, the country’s top financial minds set out their vision for transforming dormant economic assets and revitalizing local government institutions—two structural weaknesses long blamed for stalling inclusive growth and wealth creation.

💼 SEC Eyes $500 Billion from Commodities, Warehouse Receipts

Speaking at the 2025 Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), SEC DG Agama declared that formalizing commodities and warehouse receipts into tradeable capital market instruments could unlock over $500 billion in dormant agricultural and mineral assets across the country.

“This is not merely an update—it is a revolution,” Agama said, referencing the new Investments and Securities Act (ISA, 2025). “It dismantles legacy constraints, embeds global best practices, and positions our market as the engine room for national prosperity.”

He said the Act grants SEC sharper regulatory precision and enforcement powers, including the authority to shut down Ponzi schemes, prosecute market offenders, and compensate investors harmed by revoked dealer licenses.

With a new focus on transforming warehouse receipts into recognized financial assets, Agama believes the reforms can help Nigeria diversify away from oil and gas, build investor confidence, and stimulate agriculture and mining as new pillars of national wealth.

“The question is no longer if Nigeria can reach a $1 trillion economy—but how soon,” he said.

🏛 Finance Ministry Targets Grassroots Autonomy, Digital Equity

Meanwhile, at a separate forum on “Local Governance Reforms: A Year After the Supreme Court’s Ruling,” hosted by Agora Policy with support from the MacArthur Foundation and others, Finance Minister Wale Edun emphasized the federal government’s resolve to empower all 774 local government areas (LGAs) with autonomy, digital infrastructure, and nutrition programs.

He confirmed plans for the construction of digital technology hubs in every LGA—part of a broader strategy to boost connectivity, expand economic participation, and improve education and health access for millions.

“We must deliver tangible, inclusive growth—especially for our youth,” Edun stated. “Connectivity is now a development imperative.”

He also highlighted the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a new FG-led plan targeting malnutrition in children and mothers through community leadership, localized delivery, and federal oversight.

⚖ One Year After Supreme Court Ruling, Stakeholders Demand Accountability

The policy dialogue marked the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court judgment affirming the constitutional autonomy of local governments and declaring caretaker committees unconstitutional.

Ojobo Atuluku, Chair of Agora Policy, called on state governors to stop interfering with local finances, adding that a new Local Governance Accountability Portal would soon be launched to track federal allocations, local leaders, and spending profiles in real-time.

Echoing that sentiment, Victor Muruako, Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, said: “Autonomy comes with responsibility. We are ready to help LGAs implement fiscal frameworks that ensure transparency.”

Deborah Isser, Lead Governance Specialist at the World Bank, praised the Supreme Court’s ruling as a “historic correction of power imbalance,” but warned of challenges like political resistance from some governors and weak local capacity.

“Local governments are closest to the people. Strengthening them is key to national development,” she concluded.

🔎 Analysis: Reforms Signal Power Shift from Centre to Communities

The two parallel announcements reflect a major philosophical shift—away from centralized, oil-dependent governance to a decentralized, digital, and diversified economy driven by local institutions and real assets.

With the ISA 2025 reform and Supreme Court ruling acting as catalysts, Nigeria’s capital markets and local councils may soon become joint accelerants of growth—if implementation stays on track.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.