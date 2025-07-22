🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Samson Itodo Faults LG Polls, Says ‘Votes Were Allocated’ Following Supreme Court Ruling

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, has expressed strong disapproval over the manner in which local government (LG) elections are conducted across Nigeria, alleging that votes are often “allocated” rather than freely cast.

Naija247news reports that Itodo made the remarks in response to the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming full financial autonomy for Nigeria’s 774 local governments. The court had declared that state governments’ practice of withholding LG funds was unconstitutional, a move widely seen as a victory for grassroots democracy.

Naija247news gathered that while many hailed the ruling as a transformative step toward strengthening the third tier of government, Itodo emphasized that true autonomy goes beyond financial independence and must also address electoral integrity.

According to Naija247news, Itodo stated that local government elections remain deeply flawed, with political interference, lack of transparency, and manipulation by state electoral commissions. “In most local government elections, votes are not cast—they are allocated,” he said during a public policy dialogue in Abuja.

Naija247news understands that Yiaga Africa, a prominent election monitoring and civic advocacy group, has long criticized the structural weaknesses of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), noting that they lack the institutional capacity and independence to conduct credible elections.

Itodo urged the federal government and stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic process to prioritize electoral reform, particularly by strengthening the independence and capacity of electoral institutions at the sub-national level. He also called on civil society and citizens to demand accountability and transparency in LG governance.

Naija247news reports that the Supreme Court ruling has reignited national discussions about the importance of functional local governments as engines for grassroots development, service delivery, and democratic participation.

While the judgment has mandated the direct payment of funds to local governments from the Federation Account, observers argue that meaningful reform must also involve restructuring how leaders at the local level emerge, ensuring that they are truly elected by the people, not handpicked by political elites.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Real Madrid's Number 10 Shirt Dilemma: Mbappé or Mastantuono?
