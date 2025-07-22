22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

*Real Madrid’s Number 10 Shirt Dilemma: Mbappé or Mastantuono?*

The departure of Luka Modric has left a void at Real Madrid, particularly with regards to the iconic number 10 shirt. Two players have emerged as front-runners to take over the coveted jersey, sparking intense debate among fans and pundits alike.

The Contenders

Kylian Mbappé, the superstar striker who joined Real Madrid this summer, has been touted as a potential candidate to take over the number 10 shirt. According to reports, the club plans to offer Mbappé the number 10 shirt for the 2025-2026 season, aligning with his international identity and maximizing marketing potential. However, a recent twist has emerged, with manager Xabi Alonso reportedly deciding to give the number 10 shirt to young Argentinian talent Franco Mastantuono. Alonso has praised Mastantuono as a “superstar” who “deserves that shirt”, reflecting his confidence in the young player’s abilities.

The Decision

The decision to award Mastantuono the number 10 shirt would be a bold move by Alonso, signaling his commitment to youth development and giving the young player a chance to shine. On the other hand, giving Mbappé the number 10 shirt would be a nod to his status as one of the world’s top players and could potentially boost the team’s attacking prowess. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain – the number 10 shirt at Real Madrid will continue to be a coveted and highly prized possession.

Impact on Team Dynamics

The outcome of this decision will likely have significant implications for team dynamics at Real Madrid. If Mastantuono is given the number 10 shirt, it could signal a new era for the team, with a focus on developing young talent. On the other hand, if Mbappé gets the shirt, it could reinforce the team’s commitment to attracting and showcasing top talent. Either way, tthe decision will e closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

The battle for the number 10 shirt at Real Madrid is heating up, with two talented players vying for the coveted jersey. As the club looks to the future, the decision on who will wear the iconic shirt will be crucial in shaping the team’s fortunes. Will it be Mbappé’s experience and skillset that wins out, or will Mastantuono’s youthful energy and talent prevail? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.