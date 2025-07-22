🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Real Madrid’s Number 10 Shirt Dilemma: Mbappé or Mastantuono?

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

*Real Madrid’s Number 10 Shirt Dilemma: Mbappé or Mastantuono?*

The departure of Luka Modric has left a void at Real Madrid, particularly with regards to the iconic number 10 shirt. Two players have emerged as front-runners to take over the coveted jersey, sparking intense debate among fans and pundits alike.

The Contenders

Kylian Mbappé, the superstar striker who joined Real Madrid this summer, has been touted as a potential candidate to take over the number 10 shirt. According to reports, the club plans to offer Mbappé the number 10 shirt for the 2025-2026 season, aligning with his international identity and maximizing marketing potential. However, a recent twist has emerged, with manager Xabi Alonso reportedly deciding to give the number 10 shirt to young Argentinian talent Franco Mastantuono. Alonso has praised Mastantuono as a “superstar” who “deserves that shirt”, reflecting his confidence in the young player’s abilities.

The Decision

The decision to award Mastantuono the number 10 shirt would be a bold move by Alonso, signaling his commitment to youth development and giving the young player a chance to shine. On the other hand, giving Mbappé the number 10 shirt would be a nod to his status as one of the world’s top players and could potentially boost the team’s attacking prowess. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain – the number 10 shirt at Real Madrid will continue to be a coveted and highly prized possession.

Impact on Team Dynamics

The outcome of this decision will likely have significant implications for team dynamics at Real Madrid. If Mastantuono is given the number 10 shirt, it could signal a new era for the team, with a focus on developing young talent. On the other hand, if Mbappé gets the shirt, it could reinforce the team’s commitment to attracting and showcasing top talent. Either way, tthe decision will e closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

The battle for the number 10 shirt at Real Madrid is heating up, with two talented players vying for the coveted jersey. As the club looks to the future, the decision on who will wear the iconic shirt will be crucial in shaping the team’s fortunes. Will it be Mbappé’s experience and skillset that wins out, or will Mastantuono’s youthful energy and talent prevail? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kogi State Trains Health Workers on Tackling Acute Malnutrition in Children
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kogi State Trains Health Workers on Tackling Acute Malnutrition in Children

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Kogi State Government has commenced an intensive training programme for frontline health workers aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of acute malnutrition in children across the state. Naija247news gathered that the training, which...

ACCESSCORP Leads Trading Activity as NGX All-Share Index Gains 0.18%; Three Stocks Hit 10% Ceiling

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Nigerian equities market recorded a marginal gain at the close of trading on Monday, as the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.18%, buoyed by strong investor sentiment and bullish activity across select counters. Naija247news...

Plateau ADC Crisis Ends as INEC Recognizes Gagara’s Faction

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
22, July 2025/Naija 247 news The long-standing chairmanship tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Plateau State has finally been put to rest. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognized Ambassador Hannatu...

Lagos Government Shuts Down Lekki Club Over Environmental Violations

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Lagos State Government has shut down a nightclub located on Admiralty Way in Lekki over alleged violations of environmental regulations. The action, according to authorities, is part of ongoing efforts to curb pollution and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Kogi State Trains Health Workers on Tackling Acute Malnutrition in Children

Public Health 0
The Kogi State Government has commenced an intensive training programme for frontline health workers aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of acute malnutrition in children across the state. Naija247news gathered that the training, which...

ACCESSCORP Leads Trading Activity as NGX All-Share Index Gains 0.18%; Three Stocks Hit 10% Ceiling

Companies + Markets 0
The Nigerian equities market recorded a marginal gain at the close of trading on Monday, as the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.18%, buoyed by strong investor sentiment and bullish activity across select counters. Naija247news...

Plateau ADC Crisis Ends as INEC Recognizes Gagara’s Faction

Political Party News 0
22, July 2025/Naija 247 news The long-standing chairmanship tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Plateau State has finally been put to rest. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognized Ambassador Hannatu...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp