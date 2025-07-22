President Tinubu Set to Inaugurate New Petroleum Postgraduate College in Kaduna as First Batch of PhD Students Arrive September

Kaduna, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 – President Bola Tinubu will later this month inaugurate the newly licensed College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), a specialist postgraduate institution designed to train Nigeria’s future energy sector leaders.

This was disclosed on Monday by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, who hosted the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmad Galadima Aminu, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

Governor Sani hailed the Federal Government’s approval of a provisional licence for CPESK as a “critical milestone” in the push to build indigenous technical capacity in the petroleum and energy sectors.

“We cannot make progress in a fast-changing and complex society if we fail to develop local capacity,” Sani said.

“This College, if well supported, has the potential to develop manpower that will transform Nigeria’s petroleum industry.”

He assured the PTDF of the Kaduna State Government’s full support in ensuring the institution’s successful take-off, commissioning, and long-term sustainability.

“PTDF should feel free to approach the Kaduna State Government for any support required,” he added.

Earlier in the meeting, PTDF boss Galadima briefed the governor on the preparations ahead of CPESK’s launch, noting that the college had received 3,702 applications for admission into its Split-Site PhD Programme, with the first cohort of students expected to resume in September 2025.

According to him, the college will begin with three faculties and six departments, offering 19 academic programmes. These include:

Faculty of Computing and Telecommunications Technology

Faculty of Earth and Applied Sciences

Faculty of Energy Law and Management Sciences

Galadima also confirmed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had granted CPESK a licence to operate as a private postgraduate institution.

To enhance academic excellence and international collaboration, the PTDF has signed strategic partnership agreements with:

University of Strathclyde

Robert Gordon University

University of Portsmouth (all in the United Kingdom)

These partnerships will support the delivery of split-site postgraduate programmes, enabling students to complete the majority of their studies in Kaduna, while undertaking short-term academic visits to the partner institutions in the UK.

The PTDF began the journey to establish CPESK in 2009 with a vision to provide specialised training for senior technical, managerial, and executive personnel in Nigeria’s oil, gas, and energy sectors.

The imminent launch of CPESK represents a bold step in Nigeria’s energy education landscape, with expectations high for the institution to play a pivotal role in energy sector transformation and knowledge development.

