Police Service Commission Approves Promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police and 188 Officers

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police (CPs) along with 188 other officers to higher ranks, the commission announced on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, disclosed this in an official statement.

Among the promotions, 12 CPs were elevated to Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs). Additionally, 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to Commissioners of Police, 27 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) rose to DCPs, and 145 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) advanced to ACPs.

Ani noted that one ACP eligible for promotion was absent and therefore not promoted.

The commission also approved the promotion of 29 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents and 38 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents.

The promoted CSPs include officers from general duties as well as specialists such as Airwing personnel, medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, nurses, priests, and aircraft engineers.

The 29 SPs promoted to CSPs and 38 DSPs promoted to SPs were all specialists in their fields.

The promoted CPs advancing to AIGs include Johnson Adenola, Ako Gabriel, Ahmadu Abdullahi, Emmanuel Aina, Omolara Oloruntola, Hassan Yababet, Bretet Simon, Enyinnaya Adiogu, Aminu Raji, Mohammed Usman, Festus Oko, and Ronke Okunade.

Among the 16 DCPs promoted to CPs are Uduak Ita, Sheikh Danko, Charles Dike, Nnana Ama, Gabriel Eliagwu, Abiola Olutunde, Yakubu Dankaro, Michael Falade, Aina Adesola, Umar Chuso, Emefile Osifo, Innocent Anagbado, Musa Sani, Victor Erivwode, Omoikhudu Philip, and Sylvester Edogbanya.

Ani explained that the officers successfully underwent examinations and interviews conducted by the commission as part of the promotion exercise.

The Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Matters, Mr. Taiwo Lakanu, coordinated the exercise and presented the report to the commission for approval.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.