Plateau ADC Crisis Ends as INEC Recognizes Gagara’s Faction

The long-standing chairmanship tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Plateau State has finally been put to rest. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognized Ambassador Hannatu Gagara’s faction as the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

The Plateau ADC’s Internal Crisis

The crisis within the Plateau ADC had been ongoing for some time, with two factions vying for recognition. However, with INEC’s recent publication of the list of authentic state chairmen of the party, all doubts have been dispelled. The commission’s recognition of Gagara’s faction as the legitimate leadership of the ADC in Plateau State has brought clarity to the situation. According to sources, Gagara’s leadership has been working tirelessly to restructure the party and make it more effective and acceptable to the people of Plateau State. With INEC’s recognition, the party can now focus on its goals and objectives, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party’s Next Steps

With the crisis now behind them, the ADC in Plateau State can redirect its energy towards building a stronger presence in the state. Gagara’s leadership is expected to prioritize party restructuring, membership recruitment, and grassroots mobilization to strengthen the party’s position in the state. This move is likely to boost the party’s chances in future elections and cement its position as a viable alternative to the dominant parties in the state.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The recognition of Gagara’s faction by INEC has significant implications for the 2027 general elections in Plateau State. With a unified and restructured party, the ADC is poised to make a strong showing in the elections. Gagara’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s campaign strategy and messaging, and the party’s chances of success will depend on its ability to mobilize support and present a compelling vision to the people of Plateau State.

The recognition of Gagara’s faction by INEC marks a new chapter for the ADC in Plateau State. With the crisis now behind them, the party can redirect its energy towards building a stronger presence in the state and working towards achieving its objectives. As the party looks to the future, it is expected that Gagara’s leadership will play a key role in shaping the ADC’s fortunes in Plateau State and beyond.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.