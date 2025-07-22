Ortom Dooms ADC Coalition

22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Benedict Ortom, the Governor of Plateau State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has predicted the demise of the coalition between the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition parties. Ortom’s comments come hot on the heels of the recent merger between the ADC and other parties.

A House Divided?

Ortom expressed doubts about the sustainability of the coalition, citing the parties’ differing ideologies and interests. According to him, the opposition parties are like a house divided against itself, and their coalition is unlikely to survive. Ortom’s prediction is based on his assessment of the parties’ track record and their inability to present a united front.

APC’s Confidence

The Plateau State Governor exuded confidence in the APC’s strength and unity, saying the party is poised to win future elections. Ortom’s assertion is backed by the APC’s recent performances in various elections, where the party has demonstrated its ability to mobilize support and deliver results.

Opposition Parties’ Dilemma

The ADC coalition’s survival will depend on its ability to reconcile the interests of its constituent parties and present a cohesive vision for the country. However, with Ortom’s prediction ringing in their ears, the opposition parties will need to work doubly hard to prove the governor wrong. The stakes are high, and the opposition parties’ future hangs in the balance.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

The outcome of the ADC coalition’s experiment will have significant implications for Nigerian politics. If the coalition succeeds, it could provide a viable alternative to the APC’s dominance. However, if it fails, it could further fragment the opposition and strengthen the APC’s grip on power. As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain – the stakes are high, and the players are getting ready to make their moves.

The fate of the ADC coalition hangs in the balance, with Ortom’s prediction adding to the uncertainty surrounding the opposition parties’ future. As the APC continues to consolidate its strength, opposition parties will need to navigate their internal differences and present a united front if they hope to challenge the ruling party’s dominance. Only time will tell if Ortom’s prediction will come to pass.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.