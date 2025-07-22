Onanuga Slams Influencer Over Obi-Lee Kuan Yew Comparison

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has blasted an influencer for comparing Labour Party’s Peter Obi to Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew. The comparison has sparked controversy, with Onanuga describing it as absurd and insulting to Nigerians.

The Comparison that Sparked Outrage

Alex Onyia, an education influencer, tweeted that “Peter Obi is like Lee Kwan Yu of Singapore. Leaders like him come once in a generation.” However, Onanuga was quick to respond, saying “Delete your joke… You have insulted Nigerians.” He cited a Yoruba proverb, “If a man wants to be sharp and bright, he shows the traits in infancy,” implying that Obi’s past performance as governor doesn’t suggest he’d be a visionary leader.

Onanuga’s Scathing Critique

Onanuga questioned Obi’s credentials, pointing to his tenure as governor of Anambra State. He argued that Obi’s record fell far short of visionary leadership, making the comparison to Lee Kuan Yew laughable. Lee Kuan Yew is widely credited with transforming Singapore into one of the world’s most prosperous and efficient states.

Reactions from Nigerians

The comparison has sparked a heated debate among Nigerians, with some defending Obi’s record and others agreeing with Onanuga’s assessment. While some believe that Obi has the potential to bring about positive change, others argue that he lacks the experience and vision required to lead the country.

Implications for Obi’s Campaign

The controversy surrounding the comparison may have implications for Obi’s presidential campaign. As a candidate, Obi will need to convince Nigerians that he has the vision and leadership skills required to take the country forward. The debate over his credentials and experience is likely to continue as the election approaches.

The controversy surrounding the Obi-Lee Kuan Yew comparison highlights the ongoing debate about leadership in Nigeria. While some see Obi as a potential game-changer, others are skeptical about his credentials. As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain – the bar for leadership is high, and Nigerians expect nothing but the best from their leaders.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.