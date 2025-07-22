Omoworare Declares for 2026 Osun Governorship Race, Vows APC Will Never Lose Again

Osogbo, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news Report

Prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and former presidential aide, Senator Babajide Omoworare, has officially declared his intention to run for the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026.

Speaking in Osogbo on Monday, Omoworare expressed firm confidence in APC’s comeback, stating that the party’s 2022 defeat was a temporary setback, not a reflection of the opposition’s strength.

“The loss to PDP in 2022 was a mistake caused by internal issues. Those have been resolved. The APC is fully back on ground and will not lose any governorship election in Osun again,” he declared.

Omoworare, a former Senator representing Osun East and Senior Special Assistant to the late President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, said his aspiration was driven by the urgent need for a renaissance in Osun’s governance.

“I want to bring about an Osun renaissance. If elected, I will transform the agriculture sector and aggressively pursue infrastructural development,” he said.

Highlighting Osun’s current economic challenge, the APC chieftain noted that the state suffers the highest food inflation in the region, largely due to deteriorating rural roads that prevent farmers from transporting produce to urban markets.

“Fixing those roads is critical. It’s not just about food prices but also improving rural livelihoods and opening up economic corridors,” Omoworare added.

He also underscored his experience and record of political resilience.

“I’ve never lost an election. Even when they tried to rig me out, I went to court and won. I am a five-star general in politics,” he said.

Omoworare assured the APC leadership of his loyalty, affirming that he would willingly step down if asked to do so in the party’s collective interest.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairman in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, described Omoworare as a committed progressive and an astute politician. Lawal, however, emphasized that the party would provide a level playing field for all aspirants and urged members to remain united and peaceful during the primary process.

The stage is now set for what could be a defining contest in Osun’s political landscape as the APC prepares for a robust electoral comeback.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.