Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Prof. Steve Wordu, Renowned Scholar and Advocate of Igbo Heritage

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Enugu, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news – The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, is mourning the passing of Prof. Steve Wordu, an esteemed scholar and a Board of Trustees member-designate of the Ohanaeze Professorial Endowment Chair.

Wordu, a Professor of Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt, hailed from Choba in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. He was renowned for his contributions to Political Sociology and Governance Studies, and for his unwavering commitment to the promotion of Igbo history, language, and culture.

The Professorial Endowment Chair, to which Wordu was appointed before his demise, was established by Ohanaeze to institutionalize academic efforts aimed at preserving and advancing Igbo heritage.

In a statement released Monday in Enugu, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, described Wordu as “an erudite scholar whose intellectual depth would have significantly enriched the Endowment Chair, had he lived longer.”

Mbata’s message, conveyed through Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, highlighted the late professor’s immense support for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Rivers State Chapter.

“He was a shining light of Rivers Igbo intellectualism and a staunch supporter of Ohanaeze’s vision. His death is a colossal loss to the Igbo nation and the academic community,” Mbata said.

Wordu’s academic legacy and cultural activism positioned him as a symbol of excellence and identity within the Igbo socio-political space.

“We pray that the Almighty grants his family, colleagues, and the Rivers State Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chapter the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

Prof. Wordu’s death is the latest in a string of high-profile losses within the intellectual and cultural leadership of Igbo land, sparking fresh calls for a renewed commitment to intergenerational knowledge transfer and cultural preservation.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

