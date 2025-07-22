Ohanaeze Ndigbo Commends President Tinubu for Approving South-East Investment Company, Calls for Inclusivity in Federal Appointments

Enugu, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the South-East Investment Company (SEIC), a subsidiary of the newly established South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The group also praised Southeast National Assembly members for initiating the process that led to the company’s approval.

Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the commendation in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

President Tinubu granted executive approval for SEIC in July to boost regional industrialisation, mobilise private capital, promote competitiveness, and enhance economic growth in the Southeast.

Chukwu quoted the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, who expressed confidence that SEIC would generate finance and serve as a catalyst for sustainable economic ventures in the region.

Mbata also stressed the importance of professionalism, transparency, and accountability to ensure the success of the initiative, highlighting the value of private sector involvement.

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the exclusion of the South-East and South-South regions from the recent reconstitution of chairmen and directors-general of key federal institutions by the Tinubu administration.

The group listed institutions including the Bank of Industry and other national agencies, which it described as frontline drivers of national reforms and economic revitalisation.

“It is regrettable that such discriminatory appointments undermine national equity and the constitutional principles of Federal Character,” said Chukwu.

Ohanaeze urged President Tinubu to address the imbalance to promote inclusivity, fairness, and justice in the country’s governance.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.