Colleges & PolytechnicsKano

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

By: Naija247news

Date:

Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Atiku Kurawa, revealed these details at a news briefing held on Tuesday at the university’s campus in Kano.

“The event will not only celebrate academic achievements but will also feature the installation of the new Chancellor, the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Mohamed-Baghi,” Prof. Kurawa said.

Name Change and Institutional Growth

The university, formerly known as Yusuf Maitama Sule University, officially changed its name following a law signed by the Kano State Governor on December 31, 2024. The new name was subsequently approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on July 10, 2025.

Honourary Doctorates for Distinguished Nigerians

The convocation will also see the conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degrees on several prominent Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the university and the community.

Recipients include:

  • Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, founder of the university

  • Hajiya Mariya Dantata, mother of business mogul Aliko Dangote and philanthropist

  • The late Alhaji Aminu Dantata

  • Alhaji Aliyu Bebeji, proprietor of Aliko Oil

  • Alhaji Adamu Maikifi

“These honourees represent pillars of support and development for both the university and the region,” said Kurawa.

Postgraduate School Milestone

Prof. Kurawa also highlighted the university’s Postgraduate School, which began operations in 2021 and currently offers 46 programmes. The first cohort of postgraduate students will graduate during this convocation.

Pre-Convocation Lecture and Dignitaries

Ahead of the ceremony, a pre-convocation lecture is scheduled for Friday, July 25, to be delivered by Prof. Abubakar Rasheed. The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, is expected to grace the occasion.

