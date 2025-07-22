🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosSMEs/Entrepreneurship

NITDA Champions Indigenous Startups, Sponsors Top Innovators to GITEX 2025 in Push for Global Recognition

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)has reaffirmed its commitment to propelling Nigerian startups onto the global stage through strategic exposure, funding opportunities, and international collaboration.

Speaking at the North Central Roadshow in Abuja ahead of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Nigeria 2025, NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa emphasized the agency’s resolve to connect Nigeria’s brightest innovators with international markets and investors.

Represented by Mr. Olawunmi Oladejo, Director of IT Infrastructure Solutions at NITDA, Inuwa said the nationwide roadshow, themed “Bridging Nigeria’s Innovation with Global Opportunities,” is part of a deliberate strategy to spotlight homegrown tech solutions.

“We are here not just to celebrate ideas, but to build a conduit between local ingenuity and global impact,” Inuwa said.

“By equipping startups in every zone and leveraging our partnership with Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), we ensure no great idea is left behind.”

GITEX Nigeria 2025 to Attract Global Stakeholders

GITEX Nigeria 2025, jointly organized by NITDA and the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), is scheduled to hold September 1–4 in Lagos and Abuja. It is expected to host over 1,000 startups, 300+ global investors, and 20,000 attendees from across Africa and beyond.

The nationwide roadshow will span Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones with stops in Lagos, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Gombe, and Kano.

Roadshow Showcases North Central’s Top 5 Startups

At the North Central pitch session, 18 startups showcased their innovations, with five emerging finalists. The top three will receive full sponsorship from NITDA to represent Nigeria at GITEX 2025.

Top 3 Sponsored Startups:

  • Hi-Prep – an EdTech platform helping students learn smarter

  • Fundusai – a digital health startup offering accessible medical support

  • Letmoveit.ng – a logistics and delivery tech solution

“Creating Hi-Prep wasn’t easy,” said Adanma Ugo, founder of the winning startup.

“But this recognition validates the impact we’re making and motivates us to scale further.”

Winners were judged on criteria including originality, impact, scalability, visibility, sustainability, global relevance, and presentation.

Enabling Visibility, Capital Access, and Global Exposure

Ms. Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator at the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation, noted that hosting GITEX signifies Nigeria’s growing digital clout.

“This roadshow ensures startups get visibility for their solutions, access to local and global capital, and tools for international recognition,” she said.

Mr. Akande Ojo, Country Representative of DWTC, advised founders to clearly define their target markets and pitch with precision.

“Your product must speak directly to your intended users. That’s how you gain global traction,” he said.

Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem Gears Up for Global Breakthrough

As the GITEX 2025 countdown begins, NITDA’s initiative underscores a bold vision to position Nigeria as a continental tech hub and empower startups to drive inclusive economic growth through innovation.

Reporting by The Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

