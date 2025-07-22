Nigeria’s GDP Grows by 3.13% in Q1 2025, Driven by Services and Industry — NBS

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.13 percent year-on-year in real terms during the first quarter of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Adeyemi Adeniran, Statistician-General of the Federation, announced the figure at a news briefing on Monday in Abuja, revealing that this growth rate surpasses the 2.27 percent recorded in Q1 2024.

The services sector was the main driver of the economy, growing by 4.33 percent and accounting for 57.50 percent of aggregate GDP. The industry sector also improved with a 3.42 percent growth, while agriculture posted a marginal growth of 0.07 percent after a contraction in the previous year.

In nominal terms, Nigeria’s aggregate GDP at basic prices stood at N94.05 trillion in Q1 2025, up 18.30 percent from N79.51 trillion in Q1 2024.

Breaking down past years, Nigeria’s nominal GDP estimates were N205.09 trillion in 2019, increasing steadily to N372.82 trillion in 2024. Real GDP growth showed a sharp decline in 2020 due to COVID-19 but rebounded in subsequent years with positive growth rates.

Sector rankings revealed crop production and trade as leading contributors, followed by real estate, telecommunications, and crude petroleum and natural gas. Notably, real estate rose to third place, overtaking crude oil due to better data capturing of informal activities.

The informal sector contributed 42.5 percent to GDP in 2019, reflecting its significant role in the economy.

This rebasing exercise, with 2019 as the base year, updates methodologies and improves data coverage to better represent Nigeria’s evolving economy.

Reporting by The Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.