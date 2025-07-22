🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosNews Analysis

“Nigeria needs to shift from overreliance on monetary policy and adopt trade reforms to curb inflation”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news – As Nigeria’s apex bank convenes its 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has issued a stern warning: inflation cannot be tamed by monetary tools alone.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr. Muda Yusuf, CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer and a former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), emphasized that Nigeria’s economic challenges require a broader approach beyond tweaking interest rates.

According to Yusuf, while headline inflation recently slowed, food and core inflation continue to surge monthly, defying expectations. He pointed to high logistics and energy costs, excessive borrowing rates, insecurity, and surging import charges as primary drivers of inflation—most of which lie outside the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) purview.

“There’s likely to be a hold on interest rates, but the government should focus on other areas to tackle inflation. One such area is trade policy, which can help reduce imported input costs,” Yusuf asserted.

He urged policymakers to complement monetary tools with bold trade reforms, especially in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services that depend on foreign inputs. Yusuf warned that overreliance on interest rates without structural fixes could lead to prolonged economic pain.

The CPPE boss also flagged the exchange rate imbalance between the Naira and the CFA franc—used by eight West African countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Benin—which has persisted for over two years. He said the stronger CFA was incentivizing Nigerian food exports across the region, thereby fueling domestic food inflationthrough informal trade channels.

“The exchange rate effect of informal cross-border trade, though unrecorded, has significant price impact,” Yusuf noted.

Yusuf’s remarks come ahead of the MPC’s highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abuja, where analysts expect the CBN to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at its current level.

His message was clear: If Nigeria hopes to curb inflation sustainably, fiscal and trade policies must align with monetary efforts—and quickly.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Prof. Steve Wordu, Renowned Scholar and Advocate of Igbo Heritage
Next article
Gov. Ododo Rallies Kogi Officials to Embrace Digital Tools, Accountability in World Bank Projects
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini...

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of...

Gov. Ododo Rallies Kogi Officials to Embrace Digital Tools, Accountability in World Bank Projects

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Lokoja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has underscored the critical need for adopting modern digital tools to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration in the execution of government and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

Abuja 0
Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini...

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Power Sector 0
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

SMEs/Entrepreneurship 0
Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp