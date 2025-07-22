“Nigeria needs to shift from overreliance on monetary policy and adopt trade reforms to curb inflation”

Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news – As Nigeria’s apex bank convenes its 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has issued a stern warning: inflation cannot be tamed by monetary tools alone.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr. Muda Yusuf, CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer and a former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), emphasized that Nigeria’s economic challenges require a broader approach beyond tweaking interest rates.

According to Yusuf, while headline inflation recently slowed, food and core inflation continue to surge monthly, defying expectations. He pointed to high logistics and energy costs, excessive borrowing rates, insecurity, and surging import charges as primary drivers of inflation—most of which lie outside the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) purview.

“There’s likely to be a hold on interest rates, but the government should focus on other areas to tackle inflation. One such area is trade policy, which can help reduce imported input costs,” Yusuf asserted.

He urged policymakers to complement monetary tools with bold trade reforms, especially in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services that depend on foreign inputs. Yusuf warned that overreliance on interest rates without structural fixes could lead to prolonged economic pain.

The CPPE boss also flagged the exchange rate imbalance between the Naira and the CFA franc—used by eight West African countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Benin—which has persisted for over two years. He said the stronger CFA was incentivizing Nigerian food exports across the region, thereby fueling domestic food inflationthrough informal trade channels.

“The exchange rate effect of informal cross-border trade, though unrecorded, has significant price impact,” Yusuf noted.

Yusuf’s remarks come ahead of the MPC’s highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abuja, where analysts expect the CBN to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at its current level.

His message was clear: If Nigeria hopes to curb inflation sustainably, fiscal and trade policies must align with monetary efforts—and quickly.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.