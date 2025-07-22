Nigeria Eyes New Generation of Para-Badminton Champions as Abia Emerges Top at National Championship

Umuahia, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com – The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has called for more local competitions to discover and groom athletes who can represent the nation at global tournaments, following the impressive showing at the just-concluded 5th Para-Badminton Open Championship held in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, Orbih noted that Nigeria must invest in grassroots development to sustain the momentum created by star athletes like Eniola Bolaji — the 2024 Paralympic bronze medalist who has since clinched gold medals at international events in Egypt and Spain this year.

“We need more competitions to keep our athletes in shape and discover new talents. This is the only way we can build more stars like Eniola Bolaji,” Orbih emphasized.

Abia Takes the Crown at National Championship

According to Orbih, the Umuahia tournament brought together para-badminton athletes from across 14 states, showcasing impressive skills and determination. Abia State emerged as the overall winner with a medal haul of 17 medals – 5 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

Other top-performing states include:

Plateau State – 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze (8 medals)

Ogun State – 3 gold, 2 bronze (5 medals)

Kwara State – 3 gold medals

Imo State – 1 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze (9 medals)

Rivers State – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kebbi State – 1 gold, 1 silver

Delta State – 1 gold

Akwa Ibom – 2 silver medals

Bayelsa – 1 silver, 4 bronze (5 medals)

Abia Rising: A New Sports Powerhouse

Orbih praised the support of Governor Alex Otti, crediting the state government’s financial and moral backing for the successful hosting of the tournament. He described the event as a turning point for Abia, now positioning itself as a “hub for sports development.”

“We say a big thank you to Governor Otti for his support — financially, mentally, and physically — to make this competition a success,” said Orbih.

What’s Next? International Competitions Headed for Abia

With momentum building, Abia is set to host two major international para-badminton championships:

Abia Para Badminton International Championship – Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

All Africa Para Badminton Championship – Oct. 6 to 12

These back-to-back tournaments mark a major milestone for Nigeria’s para-sports scene, offering athletes global exposure and the opportunity to improve their international rankings.

Bolaji’s Brilliance Inspires the Next Generation

Eniola Bolaji’s medal-winning streak — bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, gold at the 2025 Egypt and Spanish Para Badminton Internationals — has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for upcoming athletes across Nigeria. Orbih emphasized that creating more platforms like the Umuahia championship is essential to nurturing future champions.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.