🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaNFF

Nigeria Eyes New Generation of Para-Badminton Champions as Abia Emerges Top at National Championship

By: Naija247news

Date:

Umuahia, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com – The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has called for more local competitions to discover and groom athletes who can represent the nation at global tournaments, following the impressive showing at the just-concluded 5th Para-Badminton Open Championship held in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, Orbih noted that Nigeria must invest in grassroots development to sustain the momentum created by star athletes like Eniola Bolaji — the 2024 Paralympic bronze medalist who has since clinched gold medals at international events in Egypt and Spain this year.

“We need more competitions to keep our athletes in shape and discover new talents. This is the only way we can build more stars like Eniola Bolaji,” Orbih emphasized.

Abia Takes the Crown at National Championship

According to Orbih, the Umuahia tournament brought together para-badminton athletes from across 14 states, showcasing impressive skills and determination. Abia State emerged as the overall winner with a medal haul of 17 medals – 5 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

Other top-performing states include:

  • Plateau State – 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze (8 medals)

  • Ogun State – 3 gold, 2 bronze (5 medals)

  • Kwara State – 3 gold medals

  • Imo State – 1 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze (9 medals)

  • Rivers State – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

  • Kebbi State – 1 gold, 1 silver

  • Delta State – 1 gold

  • Akwa Ibom – 2 silver medals

  • Bayelsa – 1 silver, 4 bronze (5 medals)

Abia Rising: A New Sports Powerhouse

Orbih praised the support of Governor Alex Otti, crediting the state government’s financial and moral backing for the successful hosting of the tournament. He described the event as a turning point for Abia, now positioning itself as a “hub for sports development.”

“We say a big thank you to Governor Otti for his support — financially, mentally, and physically — to make this competition a success,” said Orbih.

What’s Next? International Competitions Headed for Abia

With momentum building, Abia is set to host two major international para-badminton championships:

  • Abia Para Badminton International ChampionshipSept. 30 to Oct. 5

  • All Africa Para Badminton ChampionshipOct. 6 to 12

These back-to-back tournaments mark a major milestone for Nigeria’s para-sports scene, offering athletes global exposure and the opportunity to improve their international rankings.

Bolaji’s Brilliance Inspires the Next Generation

Eniola Bolaji’s medal-winning streak — bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, gold at the 2025 Egypt and Spanish Para Badminton Internationals — has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for upcoming athletes across Nigeria. Orbih emphasized that creating more platforms like the Umuahia championship is essential to nurturing future champions.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Omoworare Declares for 2026 Osun Governorship Race, Vows APC Will Never Lose Again
Next article
UK, France, Canada, and 22 Others Condemn Israel Over ‘Inhumane Killing’ of Gaza Civilians Seeking Aid
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Troops apprehend 199 terrorists, other criminals in sweeping operations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (NAN) The Nigerian Army has apprehended 199 criminal suspects and neutralised several terrorists in a sweeping display of tactical precision and unrelenting resolve, across multiple theatres of operation. A credible source...

Another Pandemic Is Coming, Not in 100 Years – UCL Infectious Disease Expert Warns at UN Forum

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Team | July 21, 2025 | New York Naija247news, New York – A chilling warning echoed through the halls of the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, a...

Karadua State Movement Gains Momentum as UN Warns of Global SDG Failure Amid Growing Regional Restructuring Demands

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA/NEW YORK – As the global community confronts grim warnings from the United Nations about stalled progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria faces its own internal calls for equitable development and restructuring, exemplified...

Kogi trains health workers on integrated management of acute malnutrition

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Stephen Adeleye Lokoja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) Gov Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has reaffirmed its dedication to improving nutrition for children and women across the state. The governor gave the assurance at the inauguration...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Troops apprehend 199 terrorists, other criminals in sweeping operations

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (NAN) The Nigerian Army has apprehended 199 criminal suspects and neutralised several terrorists in a sweeping display of tactical precision and unrelenting resolve, across multiple theatres of operation. A credible source...

Another Pandemic Is Coming, Not in 100 Years – UCL Infectious Disease Expert Warns at UN Forum

Epidemic Watch 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team | July 21, 2025 | New York Naija247news, New York – A chilling warning echoed through the halls of the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, a...

Karadua State Movement Gains Momentum as UN Warns of Global SDG Failure Amid Growing Regional Restructuring Demands

Abuja 0
ABUJA/NEW YORK – As the global community confronts grim warnings from the United Nations about stalled progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria faces its own internal calls for equitable development and restructuring, exemplified...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp