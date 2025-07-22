🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AviationLagos

Nigeria, Egypt Sign MoU to Strengthen Aviation Cooperation Across Africa

By: Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Governments of Nigeria and Egypt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to deepen their cooperation in the aviation sector, boosting bilateral ties and regional integration in Africa.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Minister Keyamo described the MoU as a historic milestone marking a new chapter of collaboration and shared prosperity between the two nations. He explained that the MoU follows up on earlier discussions held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where delegates from both countries reviewed their Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) in accordance with the new Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) BASA template.

“The MoU reflects the mutual commitment of Nigeria and Egypt to expand bilateral ties through aviation, a key driver of commerce, tourism, and diplomacy,” Keyamo said.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would unlock opportunities in technical cooperation, route expansion, and joint investment in civil aviation infrastructure across the continent. The agreement is seen as a strategic step toward enhancing regional integration, improving service delivery, and increasing connectivity in Africa.

In response, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty affirmed his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria across all sectors. He highlighted the significance of both nations as pillars of stability and progress in Africa and noted that EgyptAir currently operates over 600 flights annually to Lagos and Kano. Abdelatty expressed a desire to increase flight frequency to meet growing travel demand between the two countries.

Dr. Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary at Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, described the MoU signing as a reflection of the enduring friendship and deepening ties between Nigeria and Egypt. He pointed to vast opportunities for mutual benefits, especially in aviation, infrastructure, and agriculture, through stronger commercial ties.

 

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

