Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini Usman, popularly known as El-Hussain, aged 23, along with several accomplices linked to gang-related violence and narcotics trafficking.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed the development in a press statement released on Saturday in Minna. According to Abiodun, El-Hussain, who had long evaded capture, was apprehended by officers from the ‘A’ Division on July 10 around 2:30 p.m., following credible intelligence.

He said the suspect, a resident of Kuta Road in Minna, was found in possession of a long, sharp knife and a quantity of suspected marijuana at the time of his arrest.

“El-Hussain has been on the police radar for his involvement in several criminal activities, including the recent robbery of a salesgirl at Ogbomoso Road, where he carted away motorcycle spare parts,” Abiodun said.

“He is also known for threatening unsuspecting residents, snatching mobile phones, and engaging in violent street fights—particularly in Ogbomoso Street, Ungwar-Sarki, and Paida.”

Abiodun added that during interrogation, the suspect named several members of his criminal gang. This led to a follow-up operation in the early hours of July 12, during which nine additional suspects were arrested in a sting operation carried out at Ungwar-Sarki and Ogbomoso Street. The suspects were reportedly found in possession of dangerous weapons.

Drug Syndicate Busted in Suleja

In a separate operation, the Niger State Police also busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating in Suleja, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics.

Abiodun explained that on July 13 at about 3:30 p.m., police operatives from the Suleja Area Command, working in conjunction with the 12PMF squad, raided a location in Sabon-Kaida where a suspect, Elijah Mathew of Gurara LGA, was apprehended with two-and-a-half bags of suspected marijuana.

During subsequent interrogation, Mathew confessed to being a custodian of the illicit substance on behalf of another individual, Moses Obi of Maje, Suleja. Obi was later arrested and reportedly admitted that the marijuana belonged to him and that he had purchased it from a dealer named Aminu, who operates in Deidei, Abuja. Aminu remains at large.

“The suspects are still undergoing investigation and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further action,” Abiodun said.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated its commitment to rooting out criminal elements from the state and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) – www.nannews.ng

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.