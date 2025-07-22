🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaNigeria Police Force

Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

By: Naija247news

Date:

Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini Usman, popularly known as El-Hussain, aged 23, along with several accomplices linked to gang-related violence and narcotics trafficking.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed the development in a press statement released on Saturday in Minna. According to Abiodun, El-Hussain, who had long evaded capture, was apprehended by officers from the ‘A’ Division on July 10 around 2:30 p.m., following credible intelligence.

He said the suspect, a resident of Kuta Road in Minna, was found in possession of a long, sharp knife and a quantity of suspected marijuana at the time of his arrest.

El-Hussain has been on the police radar for his involvement in several criminal activities, including the recent robbery of a salesgirl at Ogbomoso Road, where he carted away motorcycle spare parts,” Abiodun said.

“He is also known for threatening unsuspecting residents, snatching mobile phones, and engaging in violent street fights—particularly in Ogbomoso Street, Ungwar-Sarki, and Paida.”

Abiodun added that during interrogation, the suspect named several members of his criminal gang. This led to a follow-up operation in the early hours of July 12, during which nine additional suspects were arrested in a sting operation carried out at Ungwar-Sarki and Ogbomoso Street. The suspects were reportedly found in possession of dangerous weapons.

Drug Syndicate Busted in Suleja

In a separate operation, the Niger State Police also busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating in Suleja, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics.

Abiodun explained that on July 13 at about 3:30 p.m., police operatives from the Suleja Area Command, working in conjunction with the 12PMF squad, raided a location in Sabon-Kaida where a suspect, Elijah Mathew of Gurara LGA, was apprehended with two-and-a-half bags of suspected marijuana.

During subsequent interrogation, Mathew confessed to being a custodian of the illicit substance on behalf of another individual, Moses Obi of Maje, Suleja. Obi was later arrested and reportedly admitted that the marijuana belonged to him and that he had purchased it from a dealer named Aminu, who operates in Deidei, Abuja. Aminu remains at large.

“The suspects are still undergoing investigation and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further action,” Abiodun said.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated its commitment to rooting out criminal elements from the state and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) – www.nannews.ng

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of...

Gov. Ododo Rallies Kogi Officials to Embrace Digital Tools, Accountability in World Bank Projects

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Lokoja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has underscored the critical need for adopting modern digital tools to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration in the execution of government and...

“Nigeria needs to shift from overreliance on monetary policy and adopt trade reforms to curb inflation”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news – As Nigeria’s apex bank convenes its 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has issued a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Power Sector 0
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

SMEs/Entrepreneurship 0
Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of...

Gov. Ododo Rallies Kogi Officials to Embrace Digital Tools, Accountability in World Bank Projects

North East 0
Lokoja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has underscored the critical need for adopting modern digital tools to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration in the execution of government and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp