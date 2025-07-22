NDLEA Nabs 60-Year-Old Drug Kingpin After Seven Years on the Run, Seizes Large Cocaine, Meth Shipments

The suspect, long on the NDLEA’s wanted list, was arrested in Lagos as operatives also intercepted tramadol, skunk, and rohypnol across airports and highways.

July 20, 2025

In a major breakthrough, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 60-year-old suspected drug kingpin who had been evading arrest for over seven years. The arrest, which marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing war against drug trafficking, took place on July 13 at the suspect’s hideout in the Isheri area of Lagos State.

According to a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list since 2019. He was eventually tracked down following the interception of a large drug shipment on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway earlier the same day.

NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, had intercepted a white Toyota Sienna vehicle in Ilasamaja at about 5:45 a.m. The vehicle, driven by one of the kingpin’s couriers en route to Onitsha, Anambra State, was found to contain 7.6 kilograms of cocaine and 900 grams of methamphetamine hidden in its body compartments. Aided by sniffer dogs, the officers uncovered the concealed narcotics.

The bust prompted a follow-up operation at the kingpin’s residence, where an additional 1.8 kilograms of cocaine and 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered.

In other coordinated operations last week, NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security personnel at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, intercepted 7,790 pills of tramadol and rohypnol from an Italy-bound passenger. The suspect confessed that he intended to sell the drugs in Italy for profit.

Also at the Lagos airport export shed, NDLEA intercepted 1.7 kilograms of skunk cannabis hidden in cereal packs intended for export to Pakistan. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the attempted smuggling.

Further arrests and seizures were recorded on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway, where a 30-year-old suspect was caught in possession of 45,000 pills of tramadol. Meanwhile, in Taraba State, two suspects were apprehended in Gassol Local Government Area with 10,000 caps of tramadol and a gram of cannabis.

These busts highlight the agency’s intensifying efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks both locally and internationally. NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has reiterated the agency’s commitment to rooting out drug crime across Nigeria’s borders and streets.

