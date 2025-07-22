🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FOREX MarketLagos

Naira Opens Week Slightly Weaker, Trades at N1,532.54 to the Dollar

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Lagos, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Naira began the new trading week almost unchanged, closing at N1,532.54 per U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday.

According to data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) official website, the Naira depreciated slightly by 20 kobo, representing a 0.01 percent decline from the previous rate of N1,532.34 per dollar recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

The marginal dip indicates continued pressure on the local currency amidst ongoing monetary tightening and foreign exchange reforms.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s GDP Grows by 3.13% in Q1 2025, Driven by Services and Industry — NBS
Next article
CAC postpones new fees, penalties implementation to Sept. 1
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA Nabs 60-Year-Old Drug Kingpin After Seven Years on the Run, Seizes Large Cocaine, Meth Shipments

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
The suspect, long on the NDLEA’s wanted list, was arrested in Lagos as operatives also intercepted tramadol, skunk, and rohypnol across airports and highways. By Naija247news – Abuja | July 20, 2025 In a major...

Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini...

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Zamfara State Govt Backs Business Reforms, Urges SMEs to Embrace Innovation for Economic Growth

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Gusau, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news — The Zamfara State Government has called on entrepreneurs and business stakeholders to adopt innovative practices and support key reforms aimed at improving the state’s economy and ease of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NDLEA Nabs 60-Year-Old Drug Kingpin After Seven Years on the Run, Seizes Large Cocaine, Meth Shipments

CrimeWatch 0
The suspect, long on the NDLEA’s wanted list, was arrested in Lagos as operatives also intercepted tramadol, skunk, and rohypnol across airports and highways. By Naija247news – Abuja | July 20, 2025 In a major...

Niger Police Arrest Notorious Thug ‘El-Hussain’ and Drug Syndicate Members in Fresh Crackdown

Abuja 0
Minna, July 19, 2025 (NAN) – In a decisive operation aimed at curbing street crime and illicit drug activities in Niger State, the Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious robbery suspect, Hussaini...

Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Power Sector 0
Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp