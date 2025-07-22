Naira Opens Week Slightly Weaker, Trades at N1,532.54 to the Dollar

Lagos, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Naira began the new trading week almost unchanged, closing at N1,532.54 per U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday.

According to data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) official website, the Naira depreciated slightly by 20 kobo, representing a 0.01 percent decline from the previous rate of N1,532.34 per dollar recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

The marginal dip indicates continued pressure on the local currency amidst ongoing monetary tightening and foreign exchange reforms.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.