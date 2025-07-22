🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
CyberSecurityLagos

Microsoft cyberattack hits 100 organisations, security firms say

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 21, 2025 – A sweeping cyber-espionage operation has compromised nearly 100 organisations worldwide, with the United States and Germany topping the list of affected countries, cybersecurity analysts revealed on Monday.

The breach, which exploited a critical “zero-day” vulnerability in Microsoft’s self-hosted SharePoint server software, was flagged over the weekend. The flaw allowed hackers to insert backdoors into compromised systems—enabling long-term covert access and raising serious concerns about national and corporate digital security.

The attack was discovered by Eye Security, a Dutch cybersecurity firm, which initially detected suspicious activity targeting one of its clients. A joint scan with the Shadowserver Foundation, a cybersecurity monitoring group, revealed that nearly 100 servers had already been infiltrated before news of the attack broke publicly.

Government Agencies Among Victims

While the affected entities remain unnamed for now, insiders confirmed that government organisations are among the victims—heightening geopolitical anxieties around data sovereignty and cyber warfare.

Most of the compromised servers are based in the US and Germany, but observers say the number could grow as investigations continue. “It’s unambiguous,” said Vaisha Bernard, chief hacker at Eye Security. “Who knows what other adversaries have done since to place other backdoors.”

Rafe Pilling of British cybersecurity firm Sophos suggested that a single actor or a tightly coordinated group was likely behind the attack, though the situation could evolve. “It’s possible that this will quickly change,” he said.

Microsoft Reacts, FBI Investigates

Microsoft acknowledged the threat in a public advisory on Saturday and urged affected users to immediately apply security patches. The FBI has confirmed it is investigating the attack, working in tandem with private and federal partners.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre also acknowledged that a “limited number” of UK-based organisations had been targeted.

Scale of Potential Exposure Alarming

With over 8,000 potentially vulnerable SharePoint servers still exposed online—according to data from the Shodan internet-connected device search engine—experts say the pool of possible victims spans industrial firms, banks, auditors, healthcare providers, and several US state and international government institutions.

Daniel Card of UK-based consultancy PwnDefend warned that patching the software alone is insufficient. “The SharePoint incident appears to have created a broad level of compromise globally. Taking an assumed breach approach is wise,” he said.

Market Impact Minimal — For Now

Despite the high-profile nature of the breach, Microsoft’s stock remained largely unaffected as of Monday afternoon, inching up by just 0.06%. It has risen by more than 1.5% over the last five trading sessions, underscoring investor confidence in Microsoft’s response and long-term cybersecurity resilience.

What Next?

As the true scale of the hack unfolds, cybersecurity experts are calling for international cooperation, stronger vulnerability disclosures, and proactive defenses against state-level cyber threats. Until attribution is confirmed, governments and private-sector IT teams are urged to remain on high alert and treat all self-hosted SharePoint servers as potentially compromised.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

