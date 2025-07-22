🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Mark Esset Dumps PDP, Joins APC as Akwa Ibom’s Lone Opposition Lawmaker Defects

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Mark Esset, the sole remaining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representative from Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in the state’s legislative landscape.

Naija247news gathered that the lawmaker’s defection was announced on the floor of the House on Monday, during a plenary session presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. His departure leaves the PDP without any federal legislative representative from Akwa Ibom, a state long considered one of its strongholds.

According to Naija247news, Esset cited “irreconcilable internal divisions” and a lack of democratic structure within the state chapter of the PDP as the key reasons for his exit. He also noted that his decision was driven by the need to align with a platform that supports “progressive governance and national development.”

Naija247news understands that Esset’s move to the APC is expected to strengthen the party’s position in Akwa Ibom ahead of the 2027 general elections. The defection follows growing discontent within the PDP ranks in the state, particularly among elected officials who feel marginalized in the decision-making process.

Naija247news reports that the APC has welcomed Esset’s decision, describing it as a boost to its consolidation efforts in the South-South geopolitical zone. Party leaders have expressed confidence that more lawmakers and political figures from the region will soon join their ranks.

Political observers view the defection as a symbolic but strategic development, especially as it eliminates PDP’s direct representation at the federal level in Akwa Ibom. It also signals potential reconfiguration of local alliances and a weakening grip of the PDP in the state.

Naija247news understands that this latest defection adds to the wave of party-switching occurring across Nigeria’s political space, with lawmakers and stakeholders recalibrating their loyalties in anticipation of future elections.

As of press time, the PDP leadership in Akwa Ibom had yet to issue an official response to Esset’s defection. However, sources within the party hint at internal moves to rebuild its structure and reclaim lost ground.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

