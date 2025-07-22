🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Business NewsLagos

Lagos Government Shuts Down Lekki Club Over Environmental Violations

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Lagos State Government has shut down a nightclub located on Admiralty Way in Lekki over alleged violations of environmental regulations. The action, according to authorities, is part of ongoing efforts to curb pollution and enforce compliance in the state’s entertainment and hospitality sectors.

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) led the operation, which involved sealing the club premises following confirmed reports of repeated environmental infractions. These include noise pollution, improper waste management, and disregard for previous compliance notices.

Naija247news gathered that residents of the area had lodged multiple complaints over excessive noise and disruptive activities emanating from the club, particularly during late hours. The situation reportedly posed not only a nuisance to the neighborhood but also a potential public health concern.

According to Naija247news, LASEPA officials stated that the club had been previously served warning notices and abatement directives, which it failed to comply with. This led to the decision to enforce a shutdown in line with environmental laws governing Lagos State.

Naija247news understands that the closure aligns with the broader directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to promote environmental sustainability and enforce discipline among business operators, particularly within the hospitality and nightlife industries.

The agency emphasized that while Lagos encourages vibrant economic activity and nightlife, it will not tolerate practices that endanger public health or violate environmental standards. Business owners were urged to ensure soundproofing of entertainment venues, proper waste disposal systems, and adherence to approved noise limits.

Naija247news reports that LASEPA reaffirmed its commitment to regular monitoring and inspections, noting that defaulters would face strict sanctions including closure, prosecution, or revocation of operating licenses.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the hospitality sector have called for a balance between enforcement and engagement, urging the government to provide more sensitization and support for businesses to meet environmental standards without abrupt disruptions.

As of press time, the identity of the affected club had not been officially disclosed, and efforts to reach the management were unsuccessful. The state government, however, has warned that more non-compliant facilities across Lagos may face similar sanctions in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

