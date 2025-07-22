🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Kogi trains health workers on integrated management of acute malnutrition

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) Gov Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has reaffirmed its dedication to improving nutrition for children and women across the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the inauguration of a training programme for trainers on the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) in Monday in Lokoja.

The training, organised by the Kogi Ministry of Health in collaboration with ANRIN projects, aimed to equip healthcare professionals with essential skills to effectively manage acute malnutrition in children.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ali Bello, the governor emphasised the critical importance of early nutrition for children and the need for proactive measures to combat malnutrition.

Ododo announced that the state government had initiated treatment protocols for malnourished individuals in the state.

He directed the State Health Insurance Agency to cover expenses for all malnourished children with additional co-morbidities.

The governor also urged stakeholders to mobilise and raise awareness within their communities to ensure access to healthcare services for children aged six to 59 months.

Earlier in his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Adeiza Abdulazeez, underscored the significance of the training in enhancing the nutritional status of children in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Adeiza Abdulazeez, underscored the significance of the training in enhancing the nutritional status of children in the state.

