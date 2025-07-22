Kogi State Trains Health Workers on Tackling Acute Malnutrition in Children

The Kogi State Government has commenced an intensive training programme for frontline health workers aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of acute malnutrition in children across the state.

Naija247news gathered that the training, which focuses on the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) protocol, is part of broader efforts to reduce under-five mortality linked to severe malnutrition in rural and underserved communities.

According to Naija247news, the initiative is a collaborative effort between the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency and key nutrition stakeholders, with support from international development partners working to strengthen health systems in Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that the programme equips health workers with practical knowledge and tools required to identify and manage both moderate and severe cases of acute malnutrition using standard WHO guidelines. Participants are also trained on the use of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) measurements, and proper documentation of treatment outcomes.

Speaking at the opening session, the Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, stressed the importance of building local capacity to handle malnutrition at the grassroots level. He emphasized that malnutrition remains a silent emergency in many communities and requires a multi-sectoral response.

Naija247news reports that the training is being conducted across selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) with the highest burden of malnutrition. Beneficiary health workers include community health extension workers, nutrition focal persons, and officers in charge of Primary Health Centres.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to scaling up nutrition interventions and improving access to quality health services, especially for vulnerable children under five and pregnant women. It also appealed for more support from federal agencies and donors to sustain the IMAM programme beyond the training phase.

Naija247news gathered that participants expressed appreciation for the training and pledged to implement the knowledge gained in their respective facilities. Some called for more regular follow-up, supervision, and provision of necessary logistics to ensure the effective rollout of IMAM in all designated centres.

According to Naija247news, this development aligns with national efforts to reduce child mortality and improve nutritional outcomes, in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.