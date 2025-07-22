Karadua State Movement Gains Momentum as UN Warns of Global SDG Failure Amid Growing Regional Restructuring Demands

ABUJA/NEW YORK – As the global community confronts grim warnings from the United Nations about stalled progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Nigeria faces its own internal calls for equitable development and restructuring, exemplified by the renewed demand for the creation of Karadua State from southern Katsina.

At a constitution review hearing in Katsina on Monday, the Coalition of Funtua Community-Based Organisationsformally submitted a memorandum urging the National Assembly to approve the creation of Karadua State. The proposed state would emerge from Katsina South Senatorial Zone — also known as the Funtua Zone — and comprise 11 local government areas, including Funtua, Malumfashi, Kankara, and others.

“The formation of Karadua State will bring governance closer to the people, facilitate equitable resource allocation, reduce marginalisation, and improve grassroots security coordination,” said Alhaji Tukur Lawal, Secretary of the movement and Vice Chairman of the Coalition.

Lawal emphasized that the proposal aligns with broader calls for true federalism, restructuring, and regional inclusion. The group also proposed reforms such as the creation of state police, additional LGAs based on population metrics, and constitutional recognition of traditional rulers in governance and security.

Global Context: UN Chief Sounds Alarm on SDG Targets

Meanwhile, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Secretary-General António Guterres painted a bleak picture of global development, stating that only 35% of the SDG targets are on track, while 18% are actually regressing.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are not a dream. They are a plan—a promise to the most vulnerable and future generations,” Guterres told ministers during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Citing ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine, Guterres reiterated that sustainable peace is inseparable from sustainable development. Yet, he remained cautiously optimistic, referencing recent agreements on pandemic response, marine protection, and global finance as signs that multilateral momentum is still possible.

“Transformation is not only necessary, it is possible,” he declared.

The Nigerian Angle: Can Internal Restructuring Reinforce the SDG Agenda?

With just five years remaining until the 2030 deadline, Nigeria’s own decentralization efforts, such as the Karadua State proposal, echo the UN’s urgent call for localized, inclusive development.

Analysts say that if Nigeria’s restructuring movements are treated with sincerity and constitutional legitimacy, they could directly contribute to several SDGs, including Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities), Goal 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Editorial Commentary

While the UN sounds the global alarm and seeks unified responses to development gaps, grassroots movements like the Karadua State campaign show that transformation may begin from within. Nigeria must ask itself whether true federalism and local empowerment are the keys to achieving sustainable progress.

As the world stares down the 2030 deadline, one thing is clear: without meaningful action—globally and locally—“leaving no one behind” may remain a slogan, not a legacy.

Reporter contributions: Tiamiyu Prudence Arobani (New York), NAN Katsina Correspondent

Editor: Godwin Okafor, Naija247news

