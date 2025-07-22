🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Jigawa Hisbah Burns ₦5.8 Million Worth of Alcohol in Kazaure, Vows Crackdown on Immorality

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir | Naija247news | July 21, 2025

Dutse, Nigeria — In a sweeping moral enforcement operation, the Jigawa State Hisbah Board has confiscated and destroyed alcoholic beverages valued at ₦5.8 million in Kazaure Local Government Area, reinforcing the state’s strict stance on the prohibition of alcohol consumption.

The Commander of the Hisbah Board, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday. According to him, the exercise was carried out under the directive of the Kazaure Council Chairman, Alhaji Mansur Dabuwa, and resulted in the public destruction of over 400 cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks.

“These cartons of alcohol were seized during separate raids conducted across multiple drinking joints and bars in the Kazaure area,” Dahiru stated, emphasizing that alcohol consumption remains prohibited in all parts of Jigawa State, which operates under Sharia law.

He reiterated the board’s unwavering commitment to upholding moral standards in line with Islamic teachings and warned that the fight against alcohol and other social vices would be sustained.

“We will not relent in our efforts to rid our communities of immoral behavior,” he declared. “We urge residents to remain vigilant and assist the Hisbah Board with timely and credible information.”

Dahiru also advised the public, particularly the youth, to stay away from vices such as alcoholism and other behaviors deemed detrimental to societal well-being.

The Hisbah Board, a moral policing agency operating in several northern Nigerian states, has in recent years intensified its clampdown on behaviors considered un-Islamic, drawing both support and criticism depending on the context of enforcement.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Pledges to Restore Law and Order in Nigeria
Next article
Capital Market Reforms Can Unlock $500 Billion in Dormant Agricultural, Mineral Assets – SEC DG
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

Naija247news Naija247news -
Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to...

NITDA Champions Indigenous Startups, Sponsors Top Innovators to GITEX 2025 in Push for Global Recognition

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)has reaffirmed its commitment to propelling Nigerian startups onto the global stage through strategic exposure, funding opportunities, and international collaboration. Speaking at the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Abuja 0
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp