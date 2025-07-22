Jigawa Hisbah Burns ₦5.8 Million Worth of Alcohol in Kazaure, Vows Crackdown on Immorality

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir | Naija247news | July 21, 2025

Dutse, Nigeria — In a sweeping moral enforcement operation, the Jigawa State Hisbah Board has confiscated and destroyed alcoholic beverages valued at ₦5.8 million in Kazaure Local Government Area, reinforcing the state’s strict stance on the prohibition of alcohol consumption.

The Commander of the Hisbah Board, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday. According to him, the exercise was carried out under the directive of the Kazaure Council Chairman, Alhaji Mansur Dabuwa, and resulted in the public destruction of over 400 cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks.

“These cartons of alcohol were seized during separate raids conducted across multiple drinking joints and bars in the Kazaure area,” Dahiru stated, emphasizing that alcohol consumption remains prohibited in all parts of Jigawa State, which operates under Sharia law.

He reiterated the board’s unwavering commitment to upholding moral standards in line with Islamic teachings and warned that the fight against alcohol and other social vices would be sustained.

“We will not relent in our efforts to rid our communities of immoral behavior,” he declared. “We urge residents to remain vigilant and assist the Hisbah Board with timely and credible information.”

Dahiru also advised the public, particularly the youth, to stay away from vices such as alcoholism and other behaviors deemed detrimental to societal well-being.

The Hisbah Board, a moral policing agency operating in several northern Nigerian states, has in recent years intensified its clampdown on behaviors considered un-Islamic, drawing both support and criticism depending on the context of enforcement.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.