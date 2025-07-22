🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaEconomic growth

House Committee Approves N105.14bn Budget for RMAFC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has given its nod to the 2025 budget proposal of N105.14 billion for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This approval was given during a budget defence session at the National Assembly in Abuja, where RMAFC’s Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, led the commission’s management team to present the estimates.

Breakdown of the Budget

According to the approved budget, N20.6 billion will be allocated for personnel costs, N8.9 billion for overheads, and N75.5 billion for capital expenditure. The capital expenditure component accounts for 71.8% of the total budget, indicating a significant investment in projects and initiatives that will drive the commission’s mandate. The RMAFC’s budget is crucial in ensuring that revenue allocation and fiscal policies are implemented effectively in the country.

Assurance of Effective Implementation

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. James Faleke, assured that the committee would leverage its oversight powers to ensure effective implementation of the budget. This assurance is a welcome development, as it underscores the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the budget is utilized efficiently and effectively. With this approval, RMAFC is expected to intensify its efforts in revenue mobilization and fiscal policy formulation.

Impact on Revenue Mobilization

The approved budget is expected to have a significant impact on revenue mobilization in the country. With a substantial allocation for capital expenditure, RMAFC is poised to implement projects and initiatives that will enhance revenue generation and allocation. This will not only boost the country’s revenue profile but also ensure that funds are allocated efficiently to drive economic growth and development.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the approval of the budget, RMAFC still faces significant challenges in implementing its mandate. The commission must ensure that the budget is utilized effectively and efficiently, while also navigating the complexities of revenue mobilization and fiscal policy formulation. Nevertheless, with the House Committee’s support and oversight, RMAFC is well-positioned to overcome these challenges and achieve its goals.

The approval of the N105.14 billion budget for RMAFC is a significant development that will enable the commission to carry out its mandate effectively. As the commission embarks on implementing its budget, it is expected to prioritize projects and initiatives that will drive revenue growth and fiscal stability in the country. With the House Committee’s assurance of effective implementation, stakeholders are optimistic that the budget will yield positive outcomes for the nation’s economy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

