Gov. Ododo Rallies Kogi Officials to Embrace Digital Tools, Accountability in World Bank Projects

Lokoja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has underscored the critical need for adopting modern digital tools to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration in the execution of government and World Bank-supported projects.

Speaking through his Deputy, Joel Salifu, at the opening of a capacity-building workshop for Project Implementation Units (PIUs) in Lokoja on Monday, the governor said technology-driven project management is essential to ensuring public funds are efficiently used to deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

“No project without a clear economic or social impact will be tolerated under this administration. We are focused on value-driven, people-oriented development,” Ododo declared, emphasizing that all government projects must contribute to the long-term prosperity and sustainability of Kogi State.

The workshop, organized for PIUs handling World Bank-funded initiatives across Kogi, aimed to strengthen technical competencies and align implementation with global standards.

Governor Ododo emphasized that institutional capacity building is not optional but central to creating a culture of excellence in governance and public service delivery. He urged attendees to apply insights from the training to accelerate progress and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks in ongoing and future projects.

The governor also lauded the State Accountant General, Mrs. Habibat Onumoko, for her strategic leadership as the State Portfolio Focal Person, noting her pivotal role in coordinating the implementation of donor-supported programs.

He extended appreciation to Trendtech, the consulting firm facilitating the workshop, for its professionalism and support in advancing institutional development across the state.

Ododo concluded by reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency, prudent resource management, and impact-driven governance that delivers measurable results for all Kogites.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.