GDP Growth Doubts: Shettima Faults Gaps in State, LG Data Feeding National Statistics

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep concern over persistent data gaps between the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), state governments, and local authorities, warning that inaccurate or incomplete data undermines the country’s economic growth tracking and policy planning.

Speaking at the 2025 Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in Abuja, Shettima—represented by Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters—challenged the accuracy of the recently released 3.13% rebased GDP growth figure for Q1 2025, noting that it may not reflect the true state of economic activities across Nigeria.

“If several states have reportedly doubled or tripled their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), it raises questions about why GDP growth is still hovering around three per cent,” he said.

The NBS report, released Monday, showed an increase in Nigeria’s GDP from 2.27% in Q1 2024 to 3.13% in Q1 2025. However, Shettima pointed to a “data lacuna” at the subnational level, stressing the need for coordinated and credible data collection mechanisms.

Capital Market Sees Unprecedented Growth

Highlighting strides in Nigeria’s financial sector, Shettima revealed that the All-Share Index (ASI) surged from 55,000 points in 2023 to over 131,000 points as of July 2025, while market capitalization grew from N28 trillion to N75 trillion, reflecting a threefold increase driven by renewed investor confidence.

“This growth signifies Nigeria’s clear path to economic recovery, anchored on robust capital formation and investor optimism,” he said.

Stakeholders Call for Coordinated Economic Strategy

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, echoed Shettima’s concerns, noting discrepancies between NBS data and actual developments in his state.

“We need bottom-up data collection and a collaborative approach to growing every sub-national economy,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of de-risking capital, attracting investments, and leveraging local creativity and resources to boost living standards, particularly in rural areas.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, stressed the need for strong institutions and the removal of bottlenecks that deter companies from listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

“To achieve a $1 trillion economy, we must align long-term capital with long-term development goals,” she said.

Institutions Must Drive the $1 Trillion Vision

Other speakers, including:

Dr. Shamsudeen Usman , Chairman, Ministry of Finance Incorporated,

Mr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi , Accountant-General of the Federation,

Dr. Emomotimi Agama , DG of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ,

Mr. Oluropo Dada, President of CIS,

…all agreed that capital formation, supported by ethical market practices, resilient institutions, and inclusive financial systems, is key to transforming Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy.

Dr. Agama emphasized that the new Investment and Securities Act (ISA 2025) is a call to innovate, regulate with foresight, and attract long-term capital.

“Every rule, every policy must be measured by one standard: does it bring us closer to a $1 trillion economy?” Agama declared.

Workshop Theme: Capital Formation as a National Priority

The workshop, themed “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions and Markets to Bolster a $1 Trillion Economy”, brought together key players from across Nigeria’s financial and capital markets.

Former CIS President Olutola Mobolurin concluded that developing risk capital is critical to accelerating Nigeria’s path toward a thriving and inclusive economy.

