Fish Prices Soar in Nigeria Amid Local Supply Shortage, Say Industry Leaders

Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – The Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN) has attributed the rising cost of fish in Nigeria to a severe shortage in local fish production and inadequate feed availability, sparking renewed calls for government intervention to boost the nation’s fisheries sector.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Mashi Sani, President of the FCFN, said the price surge was exacerbated by the lack of organized fish farming infrastructure, rising transportation costs, and insufficient storage facilities.

According to Sani, although fish farming has become a critical source of livelihood for many Nigerians, the country still heavily relies on fish importation due to underinvestment in domestic fisheries.

“There are archeries in the country but they belong to individuals, and they are not sufficient to meet the national demand,” Sani explained.

Federal Government’s Promise vs Reality

The Federal Government had earlier pledged to end Nigeria’s dependence on imported fish by increasing domestic production. The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy had rolled out a strategy aimed at empowering women and youth through start-up grants, intending to spur activity across the fisheries value chain.

However, Sani noted that the implementation of such programs has not yielded the desired impact due to fragmented support and the absence of critical infrastructure such as fish input centres and large-scale hatcheries.

“We are proposing that the government build fish input centres and expand hatcheries in each geopolitical zone,” he said. “This will cut down the cost of fish feed and make juvenile fish more accessible to smallholder farmers.”

A Cooperative Blueprint for Reform

The FCFN has submitted a proposal to the government to establish pilot projects across the six geopolitical zones, calling for the construction of at least two fish input centres per zone. These centres would serve as production hubs for feed, juveniles, and other critical supplies.

“With such centres in place, we can stabilize fish prices, expand access for local farmers, and regulate the sector more efficiently,” Sani emphasized.

He also called on both government and private stakeholders to support the cooperative with grants in the form of machinery and aquaculture technology, noting that the Federation is ready to partner with investors both local and international.

“Nigeria has the marine resources, manpower, and potential to be a leading fish-producing country. What we lack is investment in infrastructure,” Sani said.

Economic Impact and the Road Ahead

Fish is a primary source of protein for millions of Nigerians, and its affordability is crucial to food security. According to market surveys, prices for popular fish species such as catfish, tilapia, and croaker have risen by as much as 45% over the past year, squeezing household budgets amid broader inflationary pressures.

Sani expressed optimism that with proper investment, Nigeria could not only meet its local fish demand but also become a net exporter of fish in the future.

“When we start producing fish feed in large volumes locally, the prices of both feed and fish will drop. This will make fish more affordable for everyday Nigerians.”

The Federation urged swift action from the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to implement a sustainable aquaculture plan and to work hand-in-hand with cooperatives to build a more resilient fisheries sector.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.