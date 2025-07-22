FG Set to Deploy Private CBT Centres for NECO Exams

22, July 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Government has announced plans to deploy private Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO). This move is part of the government’s efforts to transition from traditional paper-based exams to CBT, a shift that is expected to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the examination process.

Transition to CBT

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, NECO will commence CBT exams in phases, starting with objective questions this year. By November 2025, both NECO and WAEC objective exams will be conducted fully via CBT, and by 2026, all essay and objective exams will be CBT-based. Thousands of CBT centers across the nation will be utilized, including privately-owned centers and those belonging to public institutions. These centers have invested billions of naira in setting up facilities and will be able to service WAEC and NECO exams.

Benefits and Challenges

The transition to CBT is expected to reduce examination malpractice, improve the quality of exams, and enhance the overall efficiency of the examination process. However, concerns remain regarding infrastructure and computer literacy in some schools. The government is calling on state governments to speed up the provision of CBT infrastructure in their states. Despite these challenges, the government is confident that the benefits of CBT will outweigh the costs.

Implementation Progress

NECO has successfully conducted a pilot CBT SSCE, demonstrating its readiness for the transition. The Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, expressed confidence in the examination body’s ability to conduct CBT exams effectively. Lawmakers have also pledged their commitment to supporting the transition to CBT exams.

Private Sector Investment

The deployment of private CBT centers is expected to attract more investment in the education sector. Private companies have already invested heavily in setting up CBT centers, and this move is expected to create more opportunities for private sector participation in the education industry. This could lead to more innovative solutions and better infrastructure for students.

Preparing Students for the Future

The transition to CBT is also expected to better prepare students for the digital age. With more emphasis on computer-based testing, students will be more familiar with technology and better equipped to compete in a globalized world. This move is expected to have long-term benefits for Nigeria’s education system and its graduates.

The deployment of private CBT centers for NECO exams marks a significant step towards modernizing the examination process in Nigeria. With careful planning and implementation, the transition to CBT is expected to bring numerous benefits to students, teachers, and the education sector as a whole. As the government pushes forward with this initiative, it is essential that all stakeholders work together to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.