FG Seeks Removal from Terrorism Financing Watchlist After Securing 730 Convictions

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has intensified efforts to secure the country’s removal from the global terrorism financing watchlist after securing over 730 convictions related to terrorism and its financing.

Naija247news gathered that the initiative is aimed at restoring Nigeria’s international reputation and boosting investor confidence, especially in the wake of heightened global scrutiny on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance.

According to Naija247news, the convictions were obtained through coordinated actions involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, with support from the judiciary.

Naija247news understands that Nigeria was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list—a global watchlist for jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in countering terrorism financing and money laundering. Placement on the list subjects a country to increased monitoring and could limit access to international financial markets.

Speaking at a national stakeholder meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the government is committed to addressing all technical compliance deficiencies. He noted that Nigeria’s conviction rate and strengthened legislative framework demonstrate progress toward delisting.

Naija247news reports that Fagbemi also highlighted ongoing reforms, including enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies, strengthened regulations for Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), and increased transparency in beneficial ownership disclosures.

The Minister expressed optimism that with sustained political will and multi-agency collaboration, Nigeria will meet the criteria for removal from the FATF grey list in upcoming evaluation rounds.

Naija247news understands that exiting the watchlist would open up new channels for international partnerships, facilitate smoother cross-border transactions, and enhance Nigeria’s credibility within the global financial ecosystem.

Security experts and financial analysts have welcomed the convictions as a step in the right direction but urged the government to ensure that compliance efforts translate into long-term institutional reforms and not just temporary fixes aimed at satisfying global standards.

According to Naija247news, the federal government is expected to present an official progress report to the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and other FATF affiliates later this year.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

