Political Party News

FG Defends Delay in Ambassadorial Appointments, Accuses ADC of Politicising Foreign Policy

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Federal Government has responded to criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) regarding the prolonged delay in ambassadorial appointments, asserting that the matter is being deliberately politicised to score political points. Naija247news gathered that the response follows public remarks by the ADC condemning the government’s failure to appoint ambassadors nearly two years after the recall of previous envoys. The opposition party had argued that the failure has left Nigeria diplomatically underrepresented in key regions and undermined the country’s international engagement.

Naija247news understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued over the weekend, defended the delay as a calculated move influenced by both administrative restructuring and national security considerations. It explained that the government is taking a strategic approach to ensure that future appointments align with Nigeria’s evolving foreign policy objectives and global interests.

According to Naija247news, the government insisted that the appointments are not purely ceremonial but critical to advancing Nigeria’s economic diplomacy, attracting investment, and securing geopolitical influence. Officials noted that identifying qualified candidates requires careful vetting and consideration of regional balance, experience, and the current global diplomatic landscape.

Naija247news reports that the Ministry dismissed ADC’s comments as “uninformed and politically motivated,” stating that foreign policy should remain above partisan attacks and should not be wielded as a tool for opposition rhetoric.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to filling all vacant ambassadorial positions soon and called on political actors to support efforts aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s foreign missions rather than using the issue to incite public doubt or confusion.

Naija247news understands that Nigeria currently lacks ambassadors in several key diplomatic posts, including missions in Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa, where representation is critical for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic experts have expressed concern over the impact of the vacuum on Nigeria’s global presence, but also emphasized the importance of competency over haste in such critical appointments.

According to Naija247news, the Presidency is expected to forward a final list of nominees to the Senate for confirmation in the coming weeks, signaling that a resolution to the diplomatic delay may soon be in sight.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Seeks Removal from Terrorism Financing Watchlist After Securing 730 Convictions
Next article
Mark Esset Dumps PDP, Joins APC as Akwa Ibom’s Lone Opposition Lawmaker Defects
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer

