Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial divestment of onshore and shallow water assets until October 22, 2025.

The presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel, gave the ruling on Tuesday after hearing submissions from counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Chuks Uhuru, who confirmed that all parties, including Shell UK, have now been duly served following an earlier court order for substituted service.

Uhuru told the court that proof of service had been filed at the court registry and noted that the defendants remain within the statutory time frame to file their defense.

The plaintiff, King Bubaraye Dakolo — traditional ruler of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area — is challenging the legality of the recent divestment by Shell, citing alleged violations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

In the suit numbered FHC/YNG/CS/81/2025, King Dakolo is seeking a judicial review and potential nullification of the sale of Shell’s assets, asserting that the transaction failed to adhere to statutory guidelines, particularly those protecting host communities affected by decades of oil pollution.

Also at stake is a broader call for environmental justice, as the monarch is demanding remediation for what he describes as over 40 years of cumulative ecological damage inflicted on his kingdom and the surrounding Niger Delta region by Shell’s operations.

The disputed assets — which include critical oilfields in Gbarain and the Gbarain-Ubie gas plant — were acquired in March 2025 by Renaissance Energy Africa, a consortium of indigenous oil companies, marking a major step in Shell’s gradual exit from Nigeria’s onshore oil sector.

The defendants in the landmark environmental and corporate accountability suit include:

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. (SPDC)

Shell Petroleum N.V.

Shell UK PLC

And other associated entities.

The case is being closely watched by legal experts, environmental advocates, and oil industry stakeholders, as it could set a precedent for how divestments are handled under the new petroleum law and the rights of oil-producing communities.

The next hearing is slated for October 22, 2025, at the Yenagoa Division of the Federal High Court.

