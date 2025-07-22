🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Yenagoa, July 22, 2025 – Naija247news

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial divestment of onshore and shallow water assets until October 22, 2025.

The presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel, gave the ruling on Tuesday after hearing submissions from counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Chuks Uhuru, who confirmed that all parties, including Shell UK, have now been duly served following an earlier court order for substituted service.

Uhuru told the court that proof of service had been filed at the court registry and noted that the defendants remain within the statutory time frame to file their defense.

The plaintiff, King Bubaraye Dakolo — traditional ruler of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area — is challenging the legality of the recent divestment by Shell, citing alleged violations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

In the suit numbered FHC/YNG/CS/81/2025, King Dakolo is seeking a judicial review and potential nullification of the sale of Shell’s assets, asserting that the transaction failed to adhere to statutory guidelines, particularly those protecting host communities affected by decades of oil pollution.

Also at stake is a broader call for environmental justice, as the monarch is demanding remediation for what he describes as over 40 years of cumulative ecological damage inflicted on his kingdom and the surrounding Niger Delta region by Shell’s operations.

The disputed assets — which include critical oilfields in Gbarain and the Gbarain-Ubie gas plant — were acquired in March 2025 by Renaissance Energy Africa, a consortium of indigenous oil companies, marking a major step in Shell’s gradual exit from Nigeria’s onshore oil sector.

The defendants in the landmark environmental and corporate accountability suit include:

  • Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. (SPDC)

  • Shell Petroleum N.V.

  • Shell UK PLC

  • And other associated entities.

 

The case is being closely watched by legal experts, environmental advocates, and oil industry stakeholders, as it could set a precedent for how divestments are handled under the new petroleum law and the rights of oil-producing communities.

The next hearing is slated for October 22, 2025, at the Yenagoa Division of the Federal High Court.

 

Suggested Tags:

#ShellDivestment #EkpetiamaKingdom #EnvironmentalJustice #NigerDelta #PIA2021 #OilAndGas #HostCommunities #FederalHighCourt #RenaissanceEnergyAfrica

Meta Description (SEO):

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa has adjourned King Bubaraye Dakolo’s lawsuit against Shell UK over alleged unlawful divestment of oil assets and decades of pollution. Next hearing set for October 22, 2025.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

Naija247news Naija247news -
Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to...

NITDA Champions Indigenous Startups, Sponsors Top Innovators to GITEX 2025 in Push for Global Recognition

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)has reaffirmed its commitment to propelling Nigerian startups onto the global stage through strategic exposure, funding opportunities, and international collaboration. Speaking at the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Abuja 0
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp