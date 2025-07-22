EXPLAINER: Understanding GDP Rebasing and Why It Matters for Nigeria’s Economic Future

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebasing is more than just a statistical adjustment—it plays a vital role in shaping economic policy, attracting investment, and providing a clearer picture of a country’s true economic potential.

Naija247news reports that GDP rebasing involves updating the base year used to calculate GDP figures to better reflect the current structure of the economy. It incorporates new data, revised methodologies, and previously unaccounted sectors such as digital services, fintech, and the informal economy.

Naija247news gathered that Nigeria last rebased its GDP in 2014, moving the base year from 1990 to 2010. This resulted in a dramatic revision of the nation’s economic size, revealing that Nigeria had become the largest economy in Africa at the time. Another rebasing exercise has been scheduled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), aiming to capture evolving sectors and offer more accurate economic assessments.

Naija247news understands that the main goal of rebasing is to ensure that GDP figures reflect current realities and provide policymakers with a more reliable basis for decision-making. It affects key economic ratios like debt-to-GDP, tax-to-GDP, and public spending efficiency.

According to Naija247news, a rebased GDP can influence how Nigeria is perceived by investors and international financial institutions. A higher GDP, for instance, may lead to improved credit ratings, greater investor confidence, and more favorable borrowing terms. However, it may also prompt tougher questions about poverty levels, unemployment, and income inequality if growth appears concentrated in a few sectors.

Naija247news reports that critics of rebasing argue that it may give a false sense of economic health if not matched by improvements in citizens’ living standards. While it offers statistical clarity, it does not automatically translate into better infrastructure, jobs, or social welfare.

As Nigeria prepares for another GDP rebasing, experts emphasize the need for transparency, data integrity, and a commitment to turning improved figures into tangible progress for ordinary Nigerians.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.