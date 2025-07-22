Egypt Pledges Stronger Diplomatic and Economic Ties with Nigeria

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Nigeria during a visit to Abuja on Monday.

Dr. Abdelatty met with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss key foreign policy issues and strategies to enhance cooperation between the two African powerhouses.

“This relationship is very solid. It is based on a strong foundation of historical, religious, and cultural ties between our two great nations,” Abdelatty said, noting that his visit was mandated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to boost bilateral collaboration.

He emphasized the need to translate excellent political relations into a robust economic, trade, and investment partnership. “We also seek to deepen consultations on regional and global issues, reflecting our status as two leading powers in Africa,” he added.

Abdelatty’s delegation included representatives from Egypt’s private sector and government bodies focused on infrastructure development, education, agriculture, food security, industry, minerals, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors are key areas for joint efforts, including combating terrorist ideology and fostering trade cooperation for mutual benefit.

“There is a strong desire among Egyptian companies to invest and do business in Nigeria, contributing to the country’s vision for modernization,” he said.

In response, Ambassador Tuggar commended the Egyptian delegation, describing the visit as a continuation of the ongoing dialogue to solidify the comprehensive partnership between Nigeria and Egypt.

“Our relationship dates back many years, even before Nigeria’s independence,” Tuggar said. “We share many commonalities and responsibilities as nations representing a quarter of Africa’s population. Strengthening these ties is vital.”

He highlighted collaborative platforms like the Developing Eight (D-8) and the Organisation of Islamic Conference, where both countries work closely together.

Tuggar expressed readiness to engage Nigerian private sector stakeholders with their Egyptian counterparts to realize new trade and investment opportunities.

