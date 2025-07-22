Edo Police Rescue 62 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 40 Suspects in Three-Month Crackdown on Violent Crimes

BENIN CITY – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news – The Edo State Police Command has rescued at least 62 kidnap victims and arrested 40 suspected kidnappers as part of a sustained three-month operation targeting violent crime across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, disclosed this during a press conference held on Monday in Benin City. He said the operations, which covered flashpoints like Fugar, Ewohimi, Uromi, Okpella, and the Benin-Lagos expressway, were executed through coordinated intelligence-sharing, collaboration with local vigilantes, and tactical raids.

Among the rescued were women and children abducted in highway ambushes and rural raids. In a recent breakthrough, 14 passengers kidnapped along the Fugar–Agenebode road were freed after a joint operation involving police tactical squads, vigilantes, and local hunters.

“Unfortunately, one young victim—a 12-year-old girl—lost her life in the process. Another individual remains missing, and we are intensifying efforts to locate and rescue them,” CP Agbonika said.

Crackdown on Robbery, Cultism, and Illegal Arms

Beyond the successes in anti-kidnapping efforts, the command also arrested 11 suspects involved in armed robbery, with some apprehended mid-attack. Recovered exhibits included firearms, stolen vehicles, electronics, and cash.

A separate sting operation on the Auchi–Okpella expressway led to the neutralization of an armed suspect, with officers recovering a fabricated shotgun, four live cartridges, and five expended ones.

The CP revealed that 45 assorted firearms, including AK-47s, pump-action shotguns, and locally fabricated pistols, were recovered during raids and stop-and-search operations. Additionally, 163 rounds of live ammunition and five empty magazines were seized.

Cultism Still a Threat in Urban Areas, Campuses

Agbonika described cultism as a “persistent and evolving threat,” particularly in urban areas and higher institutions. Over the past 90 days, 124 suspected cultists were arrested—many of whom confessed to belonging to outlawed groups such as Maphites, Aye, NBM, Eiye, and Jurists.

“Forty-six of these cult suspects were arrested with firearms in Benin City alone,” the commissioner said. “Others were nabbed in Auchi, Ekpoma, Igbanke, Jattu, and Ikoro communities with dangerous weapons and cult paraphernalia.”

Community Support, Election Security Plans

Agbonika credited traditional leaders, youth groups, and religious institutions for helping improve community-police relations, intelligence sharing, and early warning systems.

As Edo State prepares for senatorial and federal constituency by-elections scheduled for August 16, the CP confirmed that the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has been activated to ensure peaceful, credible polls.

He urged residents to continue cooperating with the police and remain vigilant.

“These gains belong to the people of Edo. With sustained support and unity, we can dismantle criminal networks and build safer communities,” Agbonika said.

