Cricket: Uganda beat Nigeria by 38 runs

Entebbe, Uganda — July 22, 2025

Nigeria’s Men’s Senior Cricket team suffered a 38-run defeat to hosts Uganda on Tuesday in their opening match of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series, held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Uganda, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 147 runs for six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nigeria’s bowlers showed flashes of control but struggled to contain the middle-order surge by the Ugandan batters.

In response, Nigeria’s batting lineup faltered under pressure, managing only 109 runs all out in 18.1 overs, falling short by 38 runs. The Nigerian team failed to build partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals, making the run chase an uphill task.

The result places Nigeria on the back foot early in the multi-nation series, which serves as a key preparatory ground ahead of international qualifiers.

Next Fixture:

The Yellow Greens will now turn their attention to their upcoming clash against regional powerhouse Namibia on Saturday, a must-win to keep hopes alive in the tournament.

Cricket analysts say Nigeria’s performance shows promise in the bowling department but underscores persistent weaknesses in top-order batting resilience—a concern the coaching crew must urgently address.

Naija247news will continue to provide updates on Nigeria’s campaign in the Pearl of Africa T20 Series.

