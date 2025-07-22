Craneburg EKSG Lists N32.5 Billion Infrastructure Bonds on NGX at 22% Fixed Rate, Maturing 2045

Lagos, July 22, 2025 (NAN) — Craneburg EKSG Motorway Company Plc has successfully listed its ₦32.5 billion Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s infrastructure financing landscape.

The NGX confirmed the bond listing in an official statement on Tuesday, disclosing that the 20-year bonds—which offer a fixed annual interest rate of 22%—were admitted for trading on Monday, July 21, under the ticker CEMC2045S1.

Structured as 22.00% CEMC GTEED APR 2045, the bond issue was launched on March 4 and closed on April 7, with an official issue date of April 23, 2025. It matures in April 2045.

Each bond was issued at a par value of ₦1,000 per unit, and a total of 32.5 million units have now been listed on the Exchange.

Repayment Structure

The bonds will follow an amortised repayment structure, with a moratorium period before principal payments commence. Debt servicing, including interest and principal, will occur semi-annually—on April 23 and October 23each year—until maturity.

The issue is fully backed by the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Ltd. (InfraCredit), making it attractive to long-term investors seeking secure and high-yield instruments in Nigeria’s capital market.

Transaction Advisors and Roles

A consortium of seasoned financial institutions facilitated the bond issuance:

Lead Issuing House: Anchoria Advisory Ltd.

Joint Issuing Houses: Coronation Merchant Bank, Greenwich Merchant Bank, and Iron Global Markets Ltd.

Stockbrokers: Anchoria Investment and Securities Ltd., CardinalStone Securities Ltd.

Trustees: FBNQuest Trustees Ltd.

Registrars: CardinalStone Registrars Ltd.

The listing underscores NGX’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure drive by offering innovative financing options for public-private partnerships.

Background

Craneburg EKSG Motorway Company Plc is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established to develop and maintain strategic road infrastructure in collaboration with the Ekiti State Government under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This successful bond listing not only deepens the domestic debt capital market but also demonstrates investor confidence in Nigeria’s infrastructure asset class amid economic reforms and rising demand for transport connectivity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by The Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.