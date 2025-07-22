🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Democracy Desk

Coalition Seeks Creation of Karadua State from Katsina, Cites Equity and Grassroots Development

By: Naija247news

Date:

Katsina, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — The Coalition of Funtua Community Based Organisations has formally submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly Committee on Constitution Review, calling for the creation of Karadua Statefrom the present Katsina State.

The presentation was made during a one-day public hearing on Monday, led by Alhaji Tukur Lawal, Secretary of the Movement for the Creation of Karadua State and Vice Chairman of the Funtua Coalition of Community Based Organisations.

Speaking before the committee, Lawal explained that the coalition represents a diverse group of grassroots stakeholders, development actors, and civil society advocates across the Funtua Senatorial Zone — officially known as Katsina South Senatorial District.

“To promote equity, inclusivity, and meaningful development across Nigeria’s diverse regions, we are proposing the creation of Karadua State as part of the ongoing constitutional reform,” Lawal said.

Proposed Karadua State: Composition and Rationale

The proposed state would consist of 11 Local Government Areas, namely:

  • Funtua

  • Bakori

  • Malumfashi

  • Kafur

  • Danja

  • Kankara

  • Sabuwa

  • Dandume

  • Faskari

  • Musawa

  • Matazu

The coalition also proposed the creation of additional LGAs within the zone to better reflect population growth, land area, and administrative needs.

According to Lawal, the creation of Karadua State would:

  • Bring governance closer to the people,

  • Improve equitable distribution of resources,

  • Enhance infrastructural development,

  • Reduce marginalisation,

  • Strengthen grassroots security coordination,

  • And boost political participation and representation.

National Restructuring and Federalism

“This demand aligns with the spirit of federalism and reinforces national calls for restructuring aimed at balanced development across all zones,” he added.

The coalition argues that state creation should be a constitutional mechanism for ensuring fairness and correcting structural imbalances in Nigeria’s federating units.

Additional Proposals

In addition to the request for Karadua State, the coalition called for:

Local Government Reform to improve autonomy and accountability,

  • Creation of State Police to enhance security,

  • And constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, citing their roles in agriculture, security, and social welfare.

The submission is among many proposals being reviewed nationwide as the National Assembly undertakes a fresh round of constitutional amendments to address lingering demands for political reform, restructuring, and improved governance in Nigeria. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

