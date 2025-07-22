🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNews Analysis

CBN Retains MPR at 27.5% as Cardoso Reaffirms Tight Monetary Stance at 301st MPC Meeting

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a unanimous decision aimed at sustaining macroeconomic stability, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again held the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) steady at 27.5%, signaling a firm stance on inflation control and naira stabilization.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 301st meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). According to Cardoso, all 12 MPC members voted unanimously to retain all key monetary parameters.

“After a comprehensive review of domestic and global economic developments, the Committee resolved to maintain a tight monetary stance,” Cardoso stated.

Key Monetary Indicators Unchanged:

  • Monetary Policy Rate (MPR): 27.5%

  • Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): 50% for Deposit Money Banks; 16% for Merchant Banks

  • Liquidity Ratio: 30%

  • Asymmetric Corridor: +500/-100 basis points around the MPR

This marks the third consecutive MPC meeting where the CBN has opted to retain the rates, underscoring the bank’s commitment to monetary tightening amid persistent inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility.

The move aligns with global central banking trends, as policymakers across emerging markets weigh inflation control against growth stimulation.

Economic analysts say the decision reinforces investor confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy framework, though they caution that real sector lending may remain constrained until inflation subsides.

Reporting by Charles Akpeji in Lagos, Nigeria.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

