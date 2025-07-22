CBN Retains MPR at 27.5% as Cardoso Reaffirms Tight Monetary Stance at 301st MPC Meeting

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a unanimous decision aimed at sustaining macroeconomic stability, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again held the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) steady at 27.5%, signaling a firm stance on inflation control and naira stabilization.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 301st meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). According to Cardoso, all 12 MPC members voted unanimously to retain all key monetary parameters.

“After a comprehensive review of domestic and global economic developments, the Committee resolved to maintain a tight monetary stance,” Cardoso stated.

Key Monetary Indicators Unchanged:

Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) : 27.5%

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) : 50% for Deposit Money Banks; 16% for Merchant Banks

Liquidity Ratio : 30%

Asymmetric Corridor: +500/-100 basis points around the MPR

This marks the third consecutive MPC meeting where the CBN has opted to retain the rates, underscoring the bank’s commitment to monetary tightening amid persistent inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility.

The move aligns with global central banking trends, as policymakers across emerging markets weigh inflation control against growth stimulation.

Economic analysts say the decision reinforces investor confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy framework, though they caution that real sector lending may remain constrained until inflation subsides.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.



Reporting by Charles Akpeji in Lagos, Nigeria.